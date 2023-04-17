Acumentrics, Inc. Is Awarded CHS-5 Contract on Additional Power Products

WALPOLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acumentrics, Inc. is thrilled to announce the recent award of additional Power products onto the US Army’s Common Hardware Systems-5 (CHS-5) Contract through Technology Insertion (TI). The CHS-5 Contract offers DoD Branches and Federal Agencies access to commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) products and services to fulfill their tactical systems and sustainment requirements.

The latest Acumentrics Products awarded onto CHS-5 include:

Half Rack UPS™

SmartPDU™

Carry-On Power Case™

Extended Run LFP Battery

Kevin Johnson, Business Development Manager for Military Programs at Acumentrics, expressed his pride in the company's continued contribution as a key supplier to the CHS Program. He added that Acumentrics is dedicated to providing Warfighters with the most advanced, reliable, and configurable power solutions to support their mission-critical systems.

Steve Corbesero, SVP Sales and Marketing at Acumentrics, stated that the incorporation of Acumentrics' latest generation of SWAP-C optimized power solutions into CHS-5 Program will enable DoD system integrators to innovate rapidly and field technically superior systems to Warfighters. This will give them the necessary overmatch capabilities to increase their lethality, survivability, and efficiency while operating at the tactical edge. In essence, the addition of these power solutions will greatly improve the Warfighters' operational capabilities.

Acumentrics, Inc., headquartered in Walpole, MA, is a trusted market leader in US-made power solutions engineered for reliable performance to operate in the world’s most demanding environments, supporting both military and commercial applications. Its expertise in Trusted Power Innovation® begins with field-proven Ruggedized Uninterrupted Power Supplies (RUPS™) that provide power conditioning, conversion, and distribution for airborne, shipboard, ground and mobile applications. Acumentrics also provides fully integrated and tested, turnkey solutions, hot swap battery modules, accessories, and sustainment services. Learn more at www.acumentrics.com.