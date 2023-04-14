Xcel Brands Announces Strategic Licensing Partnership with One Jeanswear Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB), a media and consumer products company with billions of dollars in retail sales through livestream shopping, today announced a strategic licensing partnership with One Jeanswear Group (OJG). Under the new agreement, OJG will design and produce apparel products for Xcel’s C. Wonder by Christian Siriano brand, beginning with items shipping for the fall 2023 season. The new agreement marks an expansion of Xcel’s partnership with OJG, which also manufactures LOGO by Lori Goldstein apparel products under license from Xcel.

“One Jeanswear Group’s unparalleled expertise in apparel makes the company an ideal manufacturing license partner for us,” said Robert W. D’Loren, Chairman and CEO of Xcel Brands. “With the C. Wonder by Christian Siriano agreement, we’re extremely pleased to launch the second of what we expect to be a long series of collaborations with additional brands in our portfolio.”

Christian Siriano is Creative Director of the C. Wonder by Christian Siriano brand, which officially launched in March 2023. He also serves as the public face and voice of the brand, including appearing on HSN’s broadcast and streaming service. An acclaimed American fashion designer, Siriano has helmed his own brand since 2008 and has been a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) since 2013.

“Christian Siriano is one of the most exciting young designers in America and we’re proud to produce apparel for the C. Wonder by Christian Siriano brand,” said Jack Gross, CEO of One Jeanswear Group. “We also look forward to expanding our licensing partnership with Xcel Brands in the future.”

Xcel Brands is one of the largest apparel providers within the interactive TV market. The company is strategically investing in livestreaming technology platforms and partnerships that enable it to connect its brands directly with consumers.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, livestreaming, wholesale distribution and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment and social media as one thing. Xcel owns the Judith Ripka, Halston, LOGO by Lori Goldstein, and C. Wonder brands and a minority stake in the Isaac Mizrahi brand. It also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC. Xcel is pioneering a true omni-channel sales strategy that includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital livestream shopping, brick-and-mortar retail and e-commerce channels. The company’s brands have generated in excess of $3 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone.

Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant livestreaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing and licensing experience and has a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. With an experienced team of professionals focused on design, production and digital marketing, Xcel maintains control of product quality and promotion across all of its product categories and distribution channels. Xcel differentiates by design. www.xcelbrands.com

About One Jeanswear Group

One Jeanswear Group is a leading, global fashion apparel company operating a diverse portfolio of brands and is known for being an expert in the denim category. One Jeanswear Group oversees design, product development and innovation, technical support, fabric procurement, marketing, merchandising and global sourcing. One Jeanswear Group’s branded portfolio includes: Gloria Vanderbilt, Cross Eyed Moose, Vintage America, Jessica Simpson (L), Sam Edelman (L), Circus NY (L), Bandolino (L), Ella Moss (L), Nine West Jeans (L).

One Jeanswear Group products are sold in multiple channels of distribution including department stores, mass retailers, and their ecommerce. www.ojg.com