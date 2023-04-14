Terrace Plaza Starbucks workers in Edmonton join United Steelworkers union

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workers at the Terrace Plaza Starbucks store in Edmonton have decided to take a stand for better working conditions and wages by joining the United Steelworkers union (USW).

“ Voting in favour of a union means voting for fairness between Starbucks and its employees. It also means solidarity with fellow workers and the opportunity to enact changes benefiting workers and not only the corporation,” said Hudson Gluckie, a Starbucks partner at the Terrace Plaza store.

Workers at the Terrace Plaza store feel they deserve better to improve morale and to create a fair working environment, and joining a union was the only way to make sure their voices were heard.

“ We all couldn’t be happier to begin the path to the fair, equitable workplace all workers should be entitled to, nor could we be more appreciative of workers at other stores in Canada who built the foundation of this movement,” added Gluckie.

The 35 workers at the Edmonton store, located at 6101 101 Avenue NW, will become members of USW Local 1-207, which represents workers in a variety of industries in Alberta.

“ USW congratulates the partners at Starbucks who have joined our union. This is a significant achievement and a powerful step forward to creating a fair and equitable workplace,” said Scott Lunny, USW Director for Western Canada.

“ By coming together, these workers have demonstrated the strength of collective action and the importance of standing up for their rights to make positive changes to improve their working lives. Workers are tired of being left behind and treated unfairly by corporations making record profits while the cost of living is soaring. We look forward to ensuring these workers achieve a first collective agreement that empowers them to secure the voice, respect and wages they deserve,” added Lunny.

The USW represents Starbucks workers at stores in Edmonton, Sherwood Park and Calgary in Alberta and in Victoria, Vancouver, Surrey and Langley in British Columbia. The USW also represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of our strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

Workers interested in joining the United Steelworkers union can learn more about the benefits at betterworknow.ca.