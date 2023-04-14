ScreenCloud and Google Deepen Collaboration, Further Elevating the Workplace Experience for Hundreds of Thousands of Frontline Employees

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScreenCloud today announced its cloud-based, all-in-one digital signage platform has been recognized by Google as a Chrome Enterprise Recommended solution in the kiosk and digital signage category. This recognition from Google is a testament to the robustness and reliability of ScreenCloud's cloud-based software, which powers digital signage driving engagement, productivity and retention at over 9,000 organizations worldwide.

By integrating with ChromeOS, ScreenCloud's proprietary, purpose-built technology is providing a critical link for frontline workers, who lack consistent access to traditional channels like email or intranets. As part of the program, Google's engineers evaluated ScreenCloud to ensure that the solution fulfilled its rigorous requirements across functionality, end-user experience and security.

The powerful, yet easy-to-use solution – now optimized for ChromeOS – works with any hardware and includes full remote device management capabilities, and features:

Consumer-grade user experience: ScreenCloud's intuitive content management system (CMS) ScreenCloud Studio allows for effortless sharing of company news and announcements, real-time data, rotas, videos, and much more, enabling seamless connectivity between employees across all levels – from head office to factory floor. The solution also has 70+ built-in apps, thousands of integrations and a design editor with 150+ editable templates.

ScreenCloud's intuitive content management system (CMS) ScreenCloud Studio allows for effortless sharing of company news and announcements, real-time data, rotas, videos, and much more, enabling seamless connectivity between employees across all levels – from head office to factory floor. The solution also has 70+ built-in apps, thousands of integrations and a design editor with 150+ editable templates. Streamlined network compatibility and security compliance: From support for enterprise networks, custom proxy, DNS and NTP to automatic security updates, IT managers can easily stay up-to-date and comply with network standards and security policies, ensuring their digital signage is always secure and accessible.

From support for enterprise networks, custom proxy, DNS and NTP to automatic security updates, IT managers can easily stay up-to-date and comply with network standards and security policies, ensuring their digital signage is always secure and accessible. Reliability: The best-in-class stability, backed by a 99.99% uptime SLA, ensures uninterrupted access to ScreenCloud's platform for maximum productivity and peace of mind.

The best-in-class stability, backed by a 99.99% uptime SLA, ensures uninterrupted access to ScreenCloud's platform for maximum productivity and peace of mind. Fast and efficient deployment at scale: Unlike other operating systems that can take up to 20 or 30 minutes to set up just one device, ScreenCloud can be deployed in just 15 seconds – enabling users to immediately render their most critical content.

“Transforming the workplace experience for frontline employees has never been more crucial for enterprises, and our collaboration with Google allows us to take this to new heights,” said Luke Hubbard, CTO and co-founder of ScreenCloud. “From effortlessly publishing critical company updates on digital screens to creating interactive and immersive kiosks that fulfill internal omnichannel communications strategies, our ChromeOS powered offerings are an essential tool for the modern workplace.”

Hubbard continued, “Google's recognition validates our unwavering dedication to revolutionize employee communications and engagement, meeting the critical market needs of our clients in IT, HR, and communications.”

To learn more about ScreenCloud and how the company drives engagement, productivity and retention through screens that communicate, visit www.screencloud.com.

About ScreenCloud

ScreenCloud is a software-as-a-service company that creates connected workforces across 9000+ organizations. In an era of crowded and 'always-on' communication, screens can help companies simplify and broadcast information through a visually compelling, easy-to-use tool. Our company is committed to supercharging the way they display, interact with, and action on key news and information to do this – and use our digital signage and hardware solutions to get the right information, to the right people, at the right time. To learn more, visit: www.screencloud.com