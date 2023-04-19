Huuuge Games Improves Conversions 4x Using Idomoo Personalised Video

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Huuuge Games surprised fans with their first ever personalised video, inviting players to look back on their top wins, their luckiest day and more over the past year. The recap campaign was a resounding success, driving engagement and ROI while creating a one-of-a-kind experience for each viewer. The global 2022 Spin-Back campaign is powered by Idomoo’s Next Generation Video Platform, which enables 1:1 personalisation for millions of customers.

Campaign highlights:

More than 20 personalised data points

7x higher engagement with the video via email

Nearly 4x higher conversions compared to non-personalised video

Increase in daily active users following the campaign launch

Massive reach with views on six continents

“We wanted something that would truly wow players, and the personalised videos did exactly that,” said Natasha Sheridan-Golan, Director of CRM and Monetization at Huuuge Games. “We’ve heard so much positive feedback from fans, and the campaign helped us reach our goal of exciting and reengaging players with the games they love.”

Huuuge Games partnered with Idomoo’s in-house studio to design the video scenes. Then Idomoo’s platform seamlessly blended the data with the creative to create each personalised Spin-Back. Videos were promoted via a personalised push notification, an in-game banner and an email with a personalised GIF as the thumbnail to make it even more clickable.

Personalised video recaps powered by Idomoo are on the rise in the gaming industry with adoption among Activision, Plarium, Ubisoft and many more. Players can even create their own wrap-up videos with an interactive menu right in the player that lets them pick their highlights and generate the video in real time. Results include 10x higher engagement, 5x more social shares and 2x referrals.

“When it comes to reengaging players, it’s not just about catching their attention. It’s about captivating their imagination,” says Dotan Ginsbourg, GM Gaming. “And that’s what Huuuge Games did here. A personalised highlight reel like this celebrates wins in a way that’s memorable and irresistibly shareable, increasing brand loyalty and reach at the same time.”

About Huuuge Games

Huuuge is a publicly listed, global game developer and publisher on a mission to empower billions of people to play together. They make games that are easy to play, great for small breaks and are a lot of fun to bond over with new friends. For more information, visit huuugegames.com.

About Idomoo

Idomoo’s fully open Next Generation Video Platform combines data with video to deliver an unparalleled customer experience. Create millions of Personalised and Interactive Videos in cinematic quality and up to 100x real time. This 1:1 digital communication is proven effective, sparking 5x engagement and 8x conversions across a range of industries, from gaming to banking to travel and beyond. See more at www.idomoo.com.