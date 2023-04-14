Clearloop Breaks Ground on First of Three New Solar Projects Helping More than 30 Companies Reduce Emissions and Spur Economic Investment in the Mississippi Delta

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearloop, the carbon solutions platform accelerating decarbonization and expanding access to clean energy in American communities that can benefit the most, today showcased its vision in action as more than 30 companies from across the country pulled together to cut their carbon footprint by investing in the first solar project to be developed in Panola County, Mississippi—a community at the cross-section of the Mississippi Delta and the Appalachian Foothills. The 6.6-megawatt (MWdc) Panola I Solar Farm is the first of three solar projects launched by Clearloop, in partnership with the local power company, Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association (TVEPA), and with the support of the local economic development group, the Panola Partnership. Combined, the three projects will prevent over 1 billion pounds of carbon from entering the atmosphere and generate enough renewable, cost-effective energy to power approximately 3,000 homes annually.

Clearloop is directly using funds from these 30+ diverse organizations to help cut their carbon footprint by supporting the development of new solar projects that will inject renewable, carbon-free electricity into the local grid for the next 40 years.

The Panola I Solar Farm is supported by organizations including Vista Equity Partners and 21 of their portfolio companies, Uber, Oak View Group/GOAL, Infoblox , FarmHouse Fresh, Chicory Wealth, Goodr, Patch, Grandma Mae’s Country Naturals, Aether Diamonds, Coolperx, and Material Bank.

FarmHouse Fresh, Chicory Wealth, Goodr, Patch, Grandma Mae’s Country Naturals, Aether Diamonds, Coolperx, and Material Bank. The second project supporter will be announced later this year.

The third project is supported by Vanderbilt University as part of its commitment to carbon neutrality.

“We welcomed the opportunity to partner with Clearloop with open arms because we see it as a way to not only support our existing industries, but also to attract more companies and industries into our community to drive economic growth, while providing jobs for a new workforce,” said Joe Azar, Executive Director of Economic Development for Panola County. “Thanks to the pioneering leadership of TVEPA, by breaking ground on the first solar project in the county, not only are we showing that our community embraces innovation, but also that we’re open for business.”

“As a local power company serving Northwest Mississippi and driving economic growth through electrification for over 80 years, our top priority is providing superior service to our customers. As the electrical grid evolves, maintaining our legacy requires that we provide cost-effective electricity from renewable sources,” said Brad Robison, CEO of TVEPA. “We are proud to partner with Clearloop, a Silicon Ranch company, to drive more economic development and provide our community with reliable, locally produced renewable energy at rates that are among the lowest in the Southeast for years to come.”

“This is what investing in American communities as we expand access to clean energy is all about – Clearloop is helping more than 30 innovative organizations cut their carbon footprint by putting their dollars to work to usher in the first ever solar projects in Panola County, Mississippi,” said Clearloop co-founder and CEO Laura Zapata. “We’re not only putting the science of emissionality into action by directing corporate climate investments to new solar projects in the communities around the country where they can have the biggest carbon emissions reductions, but we’re building relationships with the Panola County community as we work together to use this clean energy infrastructure investment as an important economic and workforce development tool.”

“Our partnership with Clearloop exemplifies our commitment to advance a just, equitable and clean energy transition,” said Kristen Fulmer, Head of Sustainability for Oak View Group, the world’s largest developer of sports and live entertainment venues. “We aim to inspire the world’s most prominent entertainment venues members that participate in our GOAL Program (Green Operations & Advanced Leadership), by modeling the investment of critically valuable solutions like Clearloop, which drive social impact, climate action, and responsible change.”

The third solar project in Panola County kicks off a multi-year collaboration between Vanderbilt University and Clearloop as one of its carbon solutions providers. Vanderbilt University will neutralize its carbon footprint by supporting new solar projects and helping expand access to clean energy in communities where significant socioeconomic and environmental benefits can be achieved.

“Our collaboration with Clearloop helps us multiply the impact of our commitment to be carbon neutral for years to come,” said Vanderbilt Vice Chancellor for Administration Eric Kopstain. “While we reduce our carbon emissions through our work with Silicon Ranch, our Green Invest projects, and now Clearloop, we’re building a lasting legacy of clean energy access in the Southeast as we offset our remaining carbon footprint by investing in, and helping accelerate, a more equitable clean energy transition.”

About Clearloop:

Clearloop, a Silicon Ranch Company, creates carbon solutions for organizations of all sizes, from global corporations to small businesses and educational institutions, to decarbonize the economy and accelerate the development of new solar projects in American communities where the greatest economic and environmental benefits can be achieved. These projects reduce greenhouse gas emissions while spurring economic investment to usher in a more equitable energy transition in the United States. Clearloop has pioneered the use of emissionality, a quantitative measurement that compares the impact of renewable energy projects on driving down emissions, to determine where new solar generation can displace the most carbon. Clearloop is shifting climate action investments to accelerate grid decarbonization and help organizations achieve emissions reductions faster and more effectively. To learn more, visit clearloop.us and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.