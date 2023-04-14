1,700 More Andrews Customers Will Soon Be Eligible for Kinetic’s High-Speed Fiber for 1st Time

ANDREWS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Some 1,700 homes and businesses in Andrews will soon, for the first time, be eligible for high-speed fiber internet, fiber-broadband provider Kinetic and government officials said Friday, April 14.

The new optical fiber Kinetic will lay in the city will expand Kinetic’s fiber broadband coverage in Andrews beyond its existing 4,200 customers to nearly 6,000.

“ I applaud Kinetic for investing in expanding high-speed fiber internet that will soon benefit nearly 6,000 homes and businesses here in Andrews,” state Sen. Kevin Sparks, R-Midland, said at the announcement of the new service.

“ Affordable high-speed internet is key to building a better Texas for everyone,” Sparks said. “ This new investment by Kinetic will be a game changer for families and businesses and for Andrews’ economic development and infrastructure. With the way we work, learn and live, high-speed internet is no longer a luxury. It’s essential.”

State Rep. Ken King, R-Canadian, said: “ I am very happy for this world-class telecommunications upgrade that will benefit more residents and businesses in Andrews. Technology is ever evolving, and everyone in Andrews deserves broadband that will handle current and future demands. The community is fortunate to have a partner like Kinetic providing the best solution to connectivity for our residents and businesses.”

Kinetic’s ultrafast fiber-optic broadband lets users upload and download at up to 1 gigabit a second, or 1,000 megabits a second, providing what is known as “next-generation access.”

“ We’re thrilled to bring our fastest speeds and our best internet experience to more homes and businesses here in Andrews,” Kinetic state operations President Danny Ferguson said at the announcement.

“ Everyone in Andrews deserves exceptional internet, and we’re proud we’re able to bring our fiber connectivity to more and more customers here to meet their evolving needs for business, educational and personal use,” he said.

The expanded fiber broadband in Andrews “ means you’ll have more bandwidth to stream, game and surf on every device in your house,” Ferguson added. “ And your connection will stay superfast no matter how many other people are online. They can even be streaming a movie and you’ll still have the same connection.”

Households and businesses may visit GoKinetic.com to find out if they are eligible for a speed upgrade and learn how Kinetic can meet their needs. They may also call Kinetic toll free at 800-347-1991.

Kinetic’s Andrews fiber project is part of a $2 billion multiyear capital investment strategy by Kinetic to dramatically expand gigabit fiber service across the company’s 18-state footprint.

Kinetic’s superfast, reliable fiber connections in Andrews empower residential customers to gig speeds to navigate the internet safely from home with no lag times while they work, participate in virtual classrooms or stream entertainment services. Businesses from small to enterprise size can take advantage of the fiber-backed network to deploy solutions that make their companies more efficient and profitable such as OfficeSuite UC® and SD-WAN.

About Kinetic

Kinetic by Windstream is a business unit of Windstream Holdings, a privately held communications and software company. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. The company also offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. Additional information is available at GoKinetic.com. Follow us on Twitter at @GoKineticHome.

