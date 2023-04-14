Tumble Celebrates National Laundry Day with Fastest Pickup & Delivery in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--San Francisco-based smart laundry startup, Tumble, is lightening the load with the fastest, most affordable and convenient pickup and delivery service in the city. On National Laundry Day, and on a mission to end laundry day for good, Tumble reverses the cycle by launching a limited-time offer – your first order for only $15.

Tumble Pickup & Delivery is the only on-demand service that picks up your laundry within 30 minutes of placing an order, washed, folded and delivered back the same day in just under four hours. Laundry haters, time-stretched entrepreneurs and stressed-out parents alike can finally experience:

Same-Day, Lightning Fast Laundry: Tumble partners with DoorDash for front door pickup and delivery, with your laundry done in hours.

Tumble partners with DoorDash for front door pickup and delivery, with your laundry done in hours. Simple, Affordable Pricing : Pay per bag, not per pound. Price transparency plus a $15 laundry day deal makes Tumble a no-brainer.

: Pay per bag, not per pound. Price transparency plus a $15 laundry day deal makes Tumble a no-brainer. In-App Tracking, Real-Time Status: Get notifications from Tumble’s mobile app so you can keep tabs on your laundry, as it’s on the move.

“Tumble works like magic. Driver pulls up minutes after scanning the bag and my clothes arrive back a few hours later neatly folded,” said San Francisco resident and Tumble customer, Tim Wagner. "Hours of drudgery disappear with the tap of a button. This is the Uber of laundry we were promised, finally.”

Tumble is already used by San Francisco apartment properties to give residents the modern laundry experience, from cashless payment to cycle tracking, machine security and more. Now, with Pickup & Delivery, these residents can earn extra cash. Tumble’s DoorDash integration means zero drivetime, so soon-to-be-gig workers can have more time to care for laundry and grow their own laundry business.

“Serving our laundry room customers across the country, we heard loud and clear that people don’t want to do laundry,” said Tumble Founder, Scott Patterson. “There’s yet to be an option that reliably provides a high quality, fast and convenient laundry service that’s affordable. Tumble changes all of that and, on National Laundry Day, what better way to celebrate than to end laundry day for good.”

Tumble’s National Laundry Day deal begins Saturday, April 15, and is only available for a limited time. Bag it before it’s gone at ​​jointumble.com/15-for-15/.

About Tumble

Serving San Francisco residents, Tumble Pickup & Delivery is the fastest on-demand laundry service in the city. Tumble partners with DoorDash to power unparalleled turnaround times – laundry picked up within 30 minutes of placing an order, delivered back in under four hours. Founded in 2019 to transform multifamily laundry rooms into a fully digital experience, Tumble’s smart laundry technology also gives apartment residents mobile-first functionality to check machine availability, pay cashless and get cycle status notifications. To learn more about Tumble Pickup & Delivery, visit ​​jointumble.com. To get Tumble for laundry rooms, visit tumble.to.

