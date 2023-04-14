Nashville State Community College to Deploy YuJa Video and Panorama Digital Accessibility Platforms Across Seven Tennessee Campuses

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YuJa, Inc. announces a new agreement with Nashville State Community College (NSCC), which has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility platform to help enhance teaching and learning as well as the accessibility of its digital course and media content across its seven campuses. The institution is one of 37 community and technical colleges in the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) system, the largest system of higher education in Tennessee.

YuJa will replace two other products the institution was using. The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform provides full-scale media management, a complete portfolio of lecture and video capture tools, course and event live streaming, video editing, and other robust features in a secure, all-in-one platform. In addition, the university will be able to take advantage of other tools that increase interactivity and drive collaboration, such as video quizzing, in-video commenting, and in-depth analytics to help guide decision-making institutionally.

YuJa Panorama will combine with the Video Platform to provide a comprehensive, streamlined approach to delivering accessible, engaging video and media content to students. YuJa Panorama also will help course creators pinpoint and correct accessibility issues, as well as improve the learning experience by driving inclusivity as a key and measurable objective. Both Panorama and the Video Platform integrate directly with D2L Brightspace, the institution’s learning management system.

“YuJa has built a strong relationship of trust within the TBR system. Our focus on higher education, commitment to innovation, along with constantly expanding features and benefits, and responsive support have all earned YuJa a stellar reputation in the ed-tech space,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for NSCC to see the benefits firsthand.”

ABOUT NASHVILLE STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Founded in 1970, Nashville State Community College has been dedicated to bringing affordable and accessible higher education to Middle Tennessee for decades. Nashville State offers more than 80 program offerings with flexible online options, where students can earn an associate degree or career-ready credential, or transfer credits to a four-year institution. The college serves a broad geographic area comprised of Davidson, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Humphreys, Montgomery, and Stewart counties.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.