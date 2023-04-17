DNP Group and Kitaakita City to Promote Regional Revitalization

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP, TOKYO: 7912) and DNP Planning Network Co., Ltd. in conjunction with Kitaakita City are pleased to announce the launch of an Extended Reality (XR)-driven Viewing System aiming to promote the regional revitalization of the city situated in the north of Akita Prefecture.

The new system will be launched on April 18, and is designed to broadcast the year-round appeal of the Isedotai Site in Kitaakita City , an archeological site dating from the Jomon period of Japanese history. The digital system can be enjoyed at both the Isedotai Jomon Museum or via the museum website.

[Background]

The Isedotai Site was registered as a World Cultural Heritage Site in 2021 as part of 17 Jomon Prehistoric Sites in Northern Japan. In addition to the remains of four stone circles, three of which are complete, a large number of clay figurines and ritual implements have also been excavated at the site.

Recently, there has also been a demand for the provision of a service with a hybrid experiential value that combines a virtual experience with a real experience on site.

In response to these challenges, the DNP Group and Kitaakita City will provide a new cultural experience that allows users to experience the charm of the Isedotai Site online from any place at any time.

The more detail of this press release

[Features of new Cultural Experiences Leveraging XR]

3D Viewing System

Allows for a three-dimensional appreciation of objects, as though the user were holding, say, in their hands. This system can only be used at the Isedotai Jomon Museum.



Allows for a three-dimensional appreciation of objects, as though the user were holding, say, in their hands. This system can only be used at the Isedotai Jomon Museum. 2D Viewing System

Learn about the relationships and characteristics of the unique excavated items. This system is available online.



Learn about the relationships and characteristics of the unique excavated items. This system is available online. 360° VR Viewing System

Tour the four stone circles in a 360-degree VR space. This system is also available online.

[Flat Clay figurine paper craft activities]

The unique shapes of the clay figurines have been taken and reproduced as paper craft. We are planning to use the paper crafts in hands-on programs at the museum.

About DNP

DNP was established in 1876, and has become a leading global company that leverages print-based solutions and the strengths of its growing number of partners to engineer fresh business opportunities while protecting the environment and creating a more vibrant world for all. Today we develop and refine technologies for conducting electricity, controlling light and heat, decorating surfaces, and protecting content, effectively becoming a standard-setter for the industry of the future.