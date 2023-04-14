Airbus Ventures Congratulates Qunnect on its GothamQ Network Research Hub and Facilities

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airbus Ventures congratulates Qunnect, the industry leader in quantum-secure networking technology, on its newly constructed R&D facility and Network Research Hub expressly designed to scale quantum-secure deployment on existing telecom fibre infrastructure.

“Our testbed, GothamQ, is the first network of its kind in the US dedicated to the practical distribution of useful entanglement to perform quantum networking protocols over metropolitan distances,” notes Qunnect CEO Noel Goddard. “This network will not only host new forms of secure communication, but it will also support other quantum devices, including computers and sensors. This collection of capabilities will serve as the foundation for the Quantum Internet.”

Marking Quantum Day 2023, Qunnect has coupled this announcement with the commercial launch of its QU-Source product. QU-Source is the only entanglement source on the market that produces exceptionally pure polarisation photon pairs that are readily compatible with telecom fibre and atomic-based quantum devices. A paper describing the underlying physics can be viewed here on ArXiv.

Qunnect’s QU-Sources are installed on the GothamQ network, where the company is performing pilots on 34km loops traversing Brooklyn and Queens. These products are supported by their other recently launched product, the QU-APC, which corrects for damaging fluctuations in the fibre channels caused by environmental perturbations.

“We are introducing a source capable of generating more than ten million pairs of high fidelity polarisation entangled photons with sub-GHz linewidth, high heralding efficiency and bichromatic wavelength to be compatible with telecom fibres and atomic devices,” explains Co-Founder and CSO Mehdi Namazi. “Additionally, by leveraging GothamQ, we proved the practicality of distributing these entangled photons over 34km of New York City deployed fibres, while maintaining high rate, high entanglement fidelity, and very high, uninterrupted network uptime.”

“Qunnect’s impressive breakthroughs in quantum-safe, secure communication protocols are primed to impact across industries - telecom, aerospace, defense, finance, healthcare - and all others that consider information security essential,” comments Airbus Ventures Partners Nicole Conner. “Airbus Ventures is proud to work closely with emerging deeptech leaders, like Qunnect, applying their elegant innovations and practical product suites to solve real-world challenges. We anticipate many great achievements ahead for Noel and the entire Qunnect team.”

