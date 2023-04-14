Phase Genomics Collaborates with Element Biosciences to Optimize Cytogenomics for Liquid and Solid Tumor Samples

SEATTLE & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phase Genomics, Inc., a leading developer of cutting-edge genomic solutions, and Element Biosciences, the developer of an innovative DNA sequencing platform disrupting genomics, today released new details of their first collaboration leveraging Phase Genomics’ proprietary OncoTerra™ cytogenomics platform and the Element AVITI System for next generation sequencing (NGS). Data generated from AVITI showed improvements in several key sequencing metrics, making it an ideal technology to pair with the proximity ligation-based OncoTerra™ cytogenomics platform for cancer research.

“We’re extending the application of our core technologies into the oncology space, ensuring Phase Genomics’ next-generation cytogenomic tools deliver unparalleled precision, speed, and efficiency. We’re excited by what we’re seeing as a result of this recent work with Element,” said Ivan Liachko, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Phase Genomics. “Although OncoTerra is NGS platform agnostic, the high quality and accuracy of Element’s AVITI System make it a great option for data generation in next generation cytogenomics.”

The OncoTerra Platform paired with the AVITI System enables high-resolution cytogenomic analysis of solid-tumor samples, including archival formats, such as formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) samples, that are largely unsuitable for conventional cytogenetic assays. Data generated on the Element AVITI System shows a lower level of duplicates and a higher proportion of high-quality read pairs. This increases the efficiency of OncoTerra library sequencing. OncoTerra delivers genome-wide cytogenomic insights from a wide array of sample types, including blood, fresh, and frozen tissues. Phase Genomics’ OncoTerra platform is the first offering to deliver the value of scalable cytogenomics for solid-tumor malignancies in the research setting.

“Our work with Phase Genomics marks Element Biosciences’ first foray into the next-generation cytogenomics space for oncology,” said Shawn Levy, PhD, CSO and SVP of Applications at Element Biosciences. “Our collaborative work with Phase Genomics underscores the versatility of the AVITI System in accurate genomic characterization of clinically relevant samples. Phase Genomics’ innovative approach to cytogenomics amplifies our joint impact in oncology research today, advancing the latest technology toward the clinic.”

The OncoTerra platform leverages data from ubiquitous short-read sequencing technologies, like the Element AVITI NGS system, to identify novel and known genomic alterations. This information is key for oncology research applications. Phase Genomics and Element will share additional details and an application note at the upcoming AACR conference, April 14-19 (Phase Genomics booth #561, Element Biosciences booth #559). The application note demonstrates that with a single NGS-based assay, OncoTerra surpasses the breadth and depth of insights from current front-line cytogenetic diagnostics, including karyotyping, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), and chromosomal microarrays.

About Phase Genomics

Phase Genomics applies proprietary proximity ligation technology to enable chromosome-scale genome assembly, metagenomic deconvolution, as well as analysis of structural genomic variation and genome architecture. In addition to a comprehensive portfolio of laboratory and computational services and products, including Hi-C kits for plants, animals, microbes, and human samples, they also offer an industry-leading genome and metagenome assembly and analysis software.

Based in Seattle, WA, the company was founded in 2015 by a team of genome scientists, software engineers, and entrepreneurs. The company’s mission is to empower scientists with genomic tools that accelerate breakthrough discoveries.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic medicine. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.