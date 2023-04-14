Volunteers From MONAT Global Build Bikes and Collect Handbags to Support Las Vegas Nonprofit Organizations

More than 200 volunteers from MONAT’s network of independent distributors helped build more than 30 bikes for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada during MONAT’s annual Reunion event in Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MONAT Gratitude Foundation, the philanthropic entity of a multinational, social and direct seller of award-winning beauty products, MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), organized several charitable initiatives to support local nonprofits during MONAT’s annual Reunion event in Las Vegas.

More than 200 volunteers from MONAT’s network of independent distributors helped build more than 30 bikes for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada. Reunion attendees also collected 1,000 gently-used handbags to donate to local nonprofits serving women and girls, including Dress for Success® Southern Nevada, HopeLink of Southern Nevada, and Project 150. MONAT Gratitude Foundation included travel-sized products and gratitude notes in each bag.

"It’s very important to us that we make a lasting impact on every community we visit,” said Lu Urdaneta, MONAT Global chief culture officer and MONAT Gratitude Foundation CEO. “Our community of independent Market Partners came to Las Vegas from all over the country full of enthusiasm to donate and volunteer. I’m so inspired by their passion for making a difference and am proud of what was accomplished during this year’s event.”

Additionally, event attendees raised more than $7,500 throughout the event to further the Foundation’s mission of supporting youth, education and families.

“MONAT's culture is centered around giving back, and we're proud to have this community of independent Market Partners that shares our passion for making a positive impact," said Stuart MacMillan, President of MONAT Global. "This year's Reunion event was a huge success, and we're thrilled to have been able to support such amazing organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada and local nonprofits serving women and girls."

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is an international social and direct seller of award-winning beauty products founded to help people everywhere enjoy beautiful, healthy, fulfilling lives through exceptional, naturally based products; a fun and rewarding business opportunity; and a culture of family, service, and gratitude. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, MONAT provides ground-breaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. MONAT's product development is led by Chief Science Officer Alan J. Meyers and supported by a Scientific Advisory Board comprised of eminent professionals in medicine, cosmetics, haircare, science and health. MONAT offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, France, Australia, Spain, Lithuania, New Zealand and Poland.

About MONAT Gratitude Foundation

MONAT Gratitude Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formally established in 2020 in South Florida. Initially founded as a movement in 2014, MONAT Gratitude Foundation partners with innovative nonprofit organizations in communities around the world that support efforts under its three pillars: families, children, and education. Leveraging a global network of community leaders, MONAT Global distributors, and partnerships with local organizations, MONAT Gratitude Foundation champions meaningful community service across the globe - bringing to life the foundation’s global vision with a local impact in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, France, Poland, Lithuania, Spain, New Zealand and Australia.