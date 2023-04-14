Generational Equity Advises The Rasa Group in its Sale to Pharma-Care

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, The Rasa Group, Inc. to Pharma-Care, Inc. The acquisition closed March 31, 2023.

Located in Ringwood, New Jersey, The Rasa Group, Inc. (TRGI) was founded by Paul Rasa, RPh, CCP, FASCP. Paul started his career in pharmacy consulting, training under Pharma-Care’s umbrella, moved on to working with a provider pharmacy and founded The Rasa Group in 1995. His belief in the principles of grace and truth has been a driving force in supporting medication management and quality care to those being served. The Company’s strength and success have been a result of the development of a loyal, dedicated, and caring clinical team. Using the latest technology available, TRGI has also built strong customer relationships and has an unwavering commitment to ethics, integrity, and honoring God in all they do.

TRGI is the second largest independent consultant pharmacist company in New Jersey. “Our strategic growth and doing the right thing over the years has allowed us to expand outside New Jersey,” said Mr. Rasa. The Company uses state-of-the-art IT systems to review, report, and reconcile data.

It also provides a wide array of pharmacy consulting services including, but not limited to, Medication Regimen Review (MRR), Remote Interim Medication Regimen Review (IMRR) for new and re-admissions, survey consultation and support, staff training, and medication pass observations.

“Starting and returning to the company that gave me the opportunity to follow my passion just feels right. Who would ever think that the top two independent consultant pharmacist companies would be coming together to better serve our communities,” said Mr. Rasa.

Pharma-Care, Inc. (PCI), located in Clark, New Jersey, was founded in 1976 by Harlan Martin, RPh, CCP, FASCP. Mr. Martin started the company out of the need to be involved in the clinical aspects of helping patients. His philosophy was always that "the patient comes first." His son-in-law and current Chief Executive Officer, F. Scott Blumberg carries on that tradition.

Pharma-Care is the largest independent consultant pharmacist company and is not affiliated with any pharmaceutical companies, providers, or healthcare corporations. “Our clinical pharmacists make individualized recommendations based on what is best for each patient. Our assessments are based on the most up to date clinical information and we work with our clients to deliver world class care to the residents of the facilities we serve,” says Mr. Blumberg. He added, “We are incredibly proud to be able to join these two great organizations together in order to take patient care to the next level.”

Pharma-Care’s consultant pharmacists are required to hold the Certified Consultant Pharmacist (CCP) designation and many hold additional designations as well. Their pharmacists are professionals that work with healthcare facilities to maintain the highest standards of care for the residents. They are committed to preparing their clients for state and federal surveys to ensure the safety of the residents. They have access to the latest and best information on drug interactions and combine that with a thorough knowledge of clinical outcomes, quality assurance, state and federal regulations, and health care education.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, Senior M&A Advisor, Ray Palombi, a Generational Group Authorized Affiliate, with the support of Managing Director, M&A, Corey Painter successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director, David Robinson established the initial relationship with TRGI.

‘’The Rasa Group has been a recognized leader in providing consultant pharmacy services to New Jersey healthcare facilities. The acquisition by Pharma-Care will build on that success by serving an even broader array of clients,” said Palombi.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 350 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022 as well as Consulting Firm of the Year. The Global M&A Network named Generational USA Investment Bank of the Year in 2023. For more information visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.