KBRA Releases Report Assigning Long-Term Rating of AA to the City of Chicago Second Lien Water Revenue Bonds, Project Series 2023A and Refunding Series 2023B; Outlook Stable

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On April 11, 2023, KBRA assigned the long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to the City of Chicago Second Lien Water Revenue Bonds, Project Series 2023A and Second Lien Water Revenue Bonds, Refunding Series 2023B.

