Desert Financial Credit Union Named Official Retail Banking Partner of Arizona State University

President & CEO of Desert Financial Credit Union Jeff Meshey and Sparky the Sun Devil celebrate Desert Financial Credit Union becoming the official retail banking partner of Arizona State University on April 12, 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Desert Financial Credit Union will expand its current partnership with Arizona State University (ASU) to become the university’s official retail banking partner on April 12, 2023.

With the retail banking partnership in place, Desert Financial will be the exclusive provider of ASU-branded debit and credit cards and will run all on-campus bank branches and ATMs at ASU’s Downtown Phoenix, Polytechnic, Tempe and West campuses.

Desert Financial is kicking off the expanded partnership with a $25,000 donation that will be used for equipment to aid in recovery and injury prevention across all Arizona State University Women’s Sports. Desert Financial will also provide student and community engagement activities on the ASU campuses, including volunteer opportunities and financial education for students and faculty.

“We know strong communities are built by citizens who have received a quality education,” says Desert Financial President and CEO, Jeff Meshey. “Our existing partnership with ASU has improved access to higher education for our employees, and we’re building on that foundation to increase access to high-quality, local financial services and financial education for the ASU community.”

Since launching their corporate education program in 2020, nearly 30% of Desert Financial employees have enrolled in fully funded undergraduate degree programs, graduate education or continuing education courses through ASU.

“Arizona State University and Desert Financial Credit Union share a strong belief in the power of education and our collaborative ability to support student learning and success,” said ASU President Michael M. Crow. “ASU is excited to grow this valued partnership as a dynamic resource offering great service, convenience and financial literacy to our students and our broader Sun Devil community.”

Desert Financial has been closely tied to ASU for the past several years. Arizona’s largest credit union has held naming rights for the university’s basketball arena since 2019. Desert Financial Arena on the ASU Tempe campus is home to men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, gymnastics and volleyball.

The two organizations share common founding stories. Arizona State University began as a school to train teachers in 1885. Desert Financial Credit Union owes its origin to a group of Valley teachers who founded the credit union in 1939 with just $78.75.

The exclusive ASU debit cards will be available soon at DesertFinancial.com/ASU.

About Desert Financial Credit Union

Celebrating more than 80 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state's most trusted local credit union with over $8 billion in assets, 400,000+ members and 49 branches. Membership eligibility is open across Arizona with contactless solutions making it easy to click, call or come in. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2023, members received $16 million in dividends via the Member Giveback Bonus. Learn more at www.desertfinancial.com