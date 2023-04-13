RS2 and Landsbankinn bring Merchant Acquiring Services to Iceland

FRANKFURT, Germany & REYKJAVIK, Iceland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RS2, the global payments processing and technology leader, announced today that Iceland’s most innovative bank, Landsbankinn, has launched its own merchant acquiring services using RS2’s payments processing platform. Landsbankinn business customers can now concentrate all their payment services in one place, resulting in significantly increased efficiency and with full visibility of transactions.

Landsbankinn's acquiring service accepts payments using point-of-sale devices and e-commerce platforms, supports both Apple Pay and Google Pay, and offers more secure billing windows and convenient billing periods. The integration of the POS network and payment gateways with online services on the RS2 Platform creates opportunities for Landsbankinn to connect benefit systems, enhancing customer loyalty, and improving the overall customer experience with streamlined and simplified operations.

According to Ragnar Einarsson, Head of Acquiring Services at Landsbankinn “This is the first time in Iceland that merchants have been offered a solution that supports the integration of point-of-sale devices and ecommerce platforms. This is a revolutionary service for our customers who rely on payment card transactions both in the online and offline markets. The system allows merchants to boost customer loyalty while at the same time taking advantage of the Bank’s B2B connections to automate merchants’ book-keeping systems.”

“This marks the start of a new and exciting phase in our project, where we now rely on all the good work that has been done in the past to connect to RS2 as our main partner on our journey to becoming a key player on the Icelandic market,” added Árni Thór Thorbjörnsson, Managing Director at Landsbankinn.

“We are delighted to have worked with such an innovative company and are excited as we join Landsbankinn on the next phase of our partnership. We look forward to supporting Landsbankinn’s future merchant acquiring services and broader payment strategy as we continue to focus on delivering next generation payment processing solutions,” said Gideon Fourie, Chief Commercial Officer of the RS2 Group.

-----------

About RS2

RS2 is one of the world’s leading providers of global payment solutions. RS2 provides services and payment processing for financial institutions, processors, ISVs, payment facilitators, fintechs and merchants in Europe, APAC, LATAM, the Middle East and North America through one single platform. RS2’s services cover omni-channel global acquiring, including POS, in-app transactions, mPOS, e-commerce, MOTO, e-wallets and APM. RS2 also enables clients’ issuing strategies, including products such as virtual pre-paid, gift, loyalty, corporate and purchasing cards. RS2 delivers consolidated reporting of all payments methods on a single statement, and also provides integration to customers’ general ledger accounting system.

www.rs2.com

About Landsbankinn

Landsbankinn is a leading Icelandic financial institution. The Bank offers a full range of financial services and is the market leader in the Icelandic financial service sector with the largest branch network. Focused on commercial banking, Landsbankinn provides retail and corporate banking services, capital markets services and asset and wealth management for private banking clients.

www.landsbankinn.is