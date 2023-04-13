Supadu and VitalSource partner to improve eCommerce digital fulfilment

LONDON & RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Supadu and VitalSource® today announced an exclusive partnership for VitalSource to power Supadu’s new SupaCart solution, a global eCommerce offering. Supadu is the leading provider of web design, eCommerce and data solutions for trade publishers, university presses, journals & educational publishers.

“We are so excited to be working with VitalSource and welcoming them as Supadu’s Digital Delivery partner. This premiere integration will help our publishers expand their global commerce efforts, allowing customers to buy any book format from one shopping cart anywhere in the world with one click,” said Sarah Arbuthnot, commercial partnerships and operations director at Supadu. “We learn so much from our vibrant community of publishers and over the last couple of years have seen a significant take-up in users reading epub and listening to audiobooks. We are so pleased to be able to offer VitalSource as an additional etext platform to our customers.‘’

VitalSource is the leading technology solutions provider, serving more than eighteen million users globally in the last year. VitalSource leads the industry in accessibility, integration compliance, and privacy and security offering robust platforms servicing millions of users and billions of requests each month, worldwide; over 120 global endpoints for content access, and world-class content security trusted by thousands of publishers.

“We’re excited to partner with Supadu to help their publishers easily offer professionals and consumers a best-in-class digital reading experience,” said Mike Hale, Ph.D., Chief Content and Learning Officer for VitalSource. “Supadu serves a wide range of publishers with their suite of services and our integration allows more trade and professional publishers to experience VitalSource’s leading technology solutions and capabilities.”

Supadu has a number of customers already signed up to this offering, including University of Toronto Press, who said: “Collaborating with Supadu and VitalSource has enabled the University of Toronto Press team to not only meet but anticipate the growing needs of our customers, partners, and client publishers. Their innovative platforms let us build a world of possibilities.”

To learn more about Supadu, visit www.supadu.com.

To learn more about VitalSource, visit get.vitalsource.com.

About Supadu

Supadu is the global, leading provider of website and direct-to-consumer eCommerce solutions for trade and academic publishers, and university presses. It has more than 270 customers serving publishers of all sizes including HarperCollins, Ingram, MIT Press, Princeton University Press, Casemate, and Manchester University Press. Supadu’s beautiful data-driven, accessible websites are proven to enhance title visibility and sales.

About VitalSource®

VitalSource Technologies, LLC is the leading education technology solutions provider committed to helping partners create, deliver, and distribute affordable, accessible, and impactful learning experiences worldwide. As a recognized innovator in the digital course materials market, VitalSource is best known for partnering with more than 1,000 publishers and resellers to deliver extraordinary learning experiences to millions of active users globally. Learn more at https://get.vitalsource.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.