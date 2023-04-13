American Eagle Celebrates Earth Day With the Unveiling of RE/AE, a Digital Resale Shop Enabled by thredUP’s Resale-as-a-Service®

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) and thredUP (NASDAQ: TDUP) announced today the launch of RE/AE, a resale shop of secondhand and exclusive vintage American Eagle (AE) clothing, curated by the brand, and available for purchase at ae.thredup.com. RE/AE is powered by thredUP’s Resale-as-a-Service® (RaaS®), which enables the world’s leading fashion brands and retailers to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. Additionally, AE has once again teamed up with Snapchat for a shoppable AR Lens showcasing select styles from a specially curated inaugural 200-piece RE/AE collection.

American Eagle knows that the planet and environmental sustainability is top of mind with its customers, and Gen Z is highly motivated to shop secondhand. RE/AE demonstrates AEO’s commitment to implementing ways to build a better world. This unique opportunity extends the product lifecycle and also offers the AE community more styles to discover, curated by a brand they know and love.

“We are passionate about finding new and exciting ways to connect with our customers and RE/AE’s accessible, digital-first, circular shopping experience provides an opportunity to refresh your closet by shopping pre-loved, iconic styles from a brand that has defined youth culture for decades,” says Jennifer Foyle, President - Chief Creative Officer, AE and Aerie. “Standing behind our commitment to help create a more sustainable future, the partnership with thredUP innovatively gives new life to clothing and accessories that might otherwise contribute to the throwaway fashion culture we are working to eliminate.”

RE/AE includes AE styles from as early as the 80’s, proving the brand’s made-to-last quality. Unique styles range from jeans and dresses to mini skirts, jackets, accessories and more. All priced between $10 and $40, RE/AE includes all-gender clothing and is available to shop at ae.thredup.com.

“American Eagle is a mainstay brand among younger generations, and its core customer base is actively engaged in apparel resale,” said James Reinhart, CEO of thredUP. “Eighty-three percent of Gen Z have shopped or are open to shopping secondhand apparel*, which is a massive opportunity for the brand. We’re proud to support American Eagle through RaaS as the company innovates to serve its customers and meet sustainability goals.”

The RE/AE Snapchat pop-up allows users to view the collection through an exclusive AR shopping Lens. Arranged as a vintage store, AE pieces will be displayed throughout the space for users to explore. They can click on select products for details on the item and learn more about their impact with secondhand sustainability information woven throughout the experience. Each product will link customers directly to ae.thredup.com for a seamless check out experience.

Learn more about AEO’s comprehensive sustainability initiatives and plans to be carbon neutral by 2030 here. To learn more about thredUP's RaaS, visit raas.thredup.com.

*Source: thredUP's 2023 Resale Report

About American Eagle

Since 1977, American Eagle has offered an assortment of specialty apparel and accessories for everyone that enables self-expression and empowers our customers to celebrate their individuality. The brand has broadened its leadership in jeans by producing innovative fabric with options for all styles and fits for all at a value. We aren’t just passionate about making great clothing, we’re passionate about making real connections with the people who wear them. Visit www.ae.com to find your perfect pair of #AEJeans.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong and Japan, and ships to approximately 80 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 260 international locations operated by licensees in approximately 30 countries. In 2022, AEO released its first annual Building a Better World report, which outlines two decades of ESG achievements through the company’s Planet, People and Practices initiatives. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.

About thredUP

thredUP is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers love thredUP because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers love shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. With thredUP's Resale-as-a-Service, some of the world's leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. thredUP has processed over 137 million unique secondhand items from 55,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, thredUP is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.