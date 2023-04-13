Sabatino Announces Strategic Investment by Traub Capital Partners, to Further Enhance Its Positioning as the Premier Manufacturer and Distributor of Truffle-Based Products

WEST HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sabatino Tartufi (Sabatino) announced today it has received an investment from Traub Capital Partners (TCP), a strategic private equity firm focused exclusively on the branded consumer sector. Traub Capital Partners along with the Balestra family will leverage Sabatino’s authentic Italian history, powerful track record and reputation for creating the highest quality products as part of its vision to bolster and further invest in all lines of business currently operated by the company. The Balestra family and TCP are joined by Three Hills Capital Partners (THCP), an innovative provider of capital solutions to successful entrepreneur- and family-led businesses.

The Balestra family will leverage TCP’s strategic and operational expertise in the CPG, hospitality and lifestyle fields and will continue to be led by CEO Federico Balestra and his sister Giuseppina Balestra (in Italy). Sabatino’s talented leadership team and workforce will remain in place based out of West Haven, Connecticut as well as in Montecastrilli, Italy.

"TCP is the ideal partner for Sabatino as they have a history of backing companies in the aspirational lifestyle categories,” said Sabatino’s CEO Federico Balestra. “Our new partners will provide us with strategic capital and will ensure clients and consumers are supported to the highest degree. Truffle is not just a food, but an experience; and we are now in a position with this unique partnership to broaden the reach of the truffle experience more than was ever possible before.”

"We are proud to partner with Sabatino, a clear leader in the fine foods world,” said Mortimer Singer, Co-Managing Partner of Traub Capital Partners. “Sabatino’s commitment to quality and innovation aligns with TCP’s philosophy and approach. We believe we are uniquely positioned to actively support Sabatino in achieving their strategic growth plans.”

The investment by TCP will allow Sabatino to invest in its facilities and infrastructure, but also in elevating brand awareness and distribution of its products.

About Sabatino: Sabatino Tartufi is the world's largest truffle specialist and is still family operated. Sabatino Tartufi carries only the most highly regarded truffle species and offers a range of high-quality truffle products. The most renowned chefs use Sabatino’s broad assortment of products in the finest kitchens in the world. The company also offers consumers the opportunity to use these products in their own kitchens with a line sold at specialty stores nationwide. Sabatino has proven that just the slightest touch of truffle can allow consumers worldwide to experience the magic of one of the world’s rarest flavors.

About Traub Capital Partners: Traub Capital Partners is a New York-based strategic private equity firm specializing in building value in consumer companies using its unique combination of investment, strategic and operational expertise as well as a culture led, engaged approach. The fund targets investments in companies with revenue between $50 and $250 million. To learn more about Traub Capital Partners, visit www.traubcapitalpartners.com.

About Three Hills Capital Partners: Three Hills Capital Partners (THCP) is a pioneer in providing preferred capital solutions to entrepreneur- and family-owned businesses across Europe and North America. THCP today has offices in London, Milan and Luxembourg.