SatixFy and Presto Engineering Partner to Test and Qualify Radiation Hardened Space-Grade ASICs for Next-Gen Satellite Communications

REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SatixFy Communications Ltd. (“SatixFy”) (NYSE AMERICAN: SATX), a leader in next-generation satellite communication systems based on in-house developed chipsets, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Presto Engineering, a recognized expert in ASIC design and semiconductor engineering and production services. This partnership supports SatixFy’s growth of the Satellites constellation-based communication market by developing high-quality, space-grade and radhard (radiation hardened) ASICs (Application-Specific Integrated Circuits).

ASICs designed for space applications must undergo rigorous testing and qualification processes to ensure their performance and reliability in the harsh radiation and thermal environments of space. They are designed with radiation-hardening features, such as error-correcting codes and specialized semiconductor processes, to reduce the risk of radiation-induced errors and other malfunctions.

Presto Engineering is providing SatixFy with services to test and qualify its radiation-hardened ASICs for deployment in space, as well as automated production worthy test solution and long-term production services for SatixFy’s Sx4000 and PRIME2, high-speed, mixed-signal ASIC products. SatixFy’s Sx4000 is a DVB-S2X/RCS2 Software Defined Radio ASIC for regenerative on-board processing and transparent satellite systems, while PRIME2 is a digital beamformer ASIC designed for massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) antenna in space and multi-beam LEO/GEO (Low or Geostationary Earth Orbit) aeronautical antennas.

"Our partnership with Presto Engineering is a key step in our goal to deliver next-generation satellite communication systems," commented Charlie Bloomfield, CEO of SatixFy Space Systems. "Its unparalleled know-how in high-speed link and millimeter-wave RF (Radio Frequency) testing has been invaluable in helping us overcome the technical challenges of developing these unique ASICs to be used in the highly demanding environment of space."

"SatixFy is a leader in the next-generation satellite communications systems and SATCOM sector, and we are very proud to be their industrialization and production partner," said Cedric Mayor, CEO of Presto Engineering. "Our teams have already been working together for five years on different projects and have jointly met all the technical challenges of these unique ASICs, delivering to launch schedule. We are thrilled to renew our engagement and to demonstrate our commitment to this long-term partnership.”

About SatixFy

SatixFy develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems, including satellite payloads, user terminals and modems, based on powerful chipsets that it develops in house.

SatixFy’s products include modems that feature Software Defined Radio (SDR) and Fully Electronically Steered Multi Beam Antennas (ESMA) that support the advanced communications standard DVB-S2X. SatixFy’s innovative ASICs and RFICs improve the overall performance of satellite communications systems, reduce the weight and power requirements of terminals and payloads, and save real estate for gateway equipment. SatixFy’s advanced VSATs and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays are optimized for a variety of mobile applications and services, using LEO, MEO and GEO satellite communications systems, for aero/in-flight connectivity systems, communications-on-the-move applications, satellite-enabled Internet-of-Things, machine-to-machine devices, and consumer user terminals.

Founded in 2012, SatixFy is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel with additional offices in the U.S., U.K. and Bulgaria. For more information, please visit www.SatixFy.com.

About Presto Engineering

Presto Engineering provides ASIC design and outsourced operations for semiconductor and IoT device companies, helping its customers minimize overhead, reduce risk, and accelerate time-to-market. The company is a recognized expert in the development of industrial solutions for RF, analog, mixed-signal, and secured applications―from design, tape-out, to delivery of finished goods. Presto’s proprietary, highly secure manufacturing and provisioning solution, coupled with extensive back-end expertise, gives its customers a competitive advantage. The company offers a global, flexible, dedicated framework, with headquarters in Meyreuil, France, and operations across Europe, North America, and Asia. For more information, visit: www.presto-eng.com.

