Sidus Space Founder and CEO, Carol Craig to Speak at Junior Achievement National Convention, Shining a Spotlight on Company’s CSR Program

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, is pleased to announce that Carol Craig will be a featured speaker at the Junior Achievement National Convention on July 27, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky.

This event is one of many that highlights Sidus’ commitment to supporting its community as part of its Sidus Serves initiative. The mission of Sidus Serves is to help keep our community thriving by combining our love of Space and our desire to leave Earth better than we found it. Through volunteerism and giving back, Sidus Serves believes that every person can make a difference.

"At Sidus Space, we firmly believe that it is our responsibility to give back to our community and we are committed to providing opportunities for our neighbors and educating the next generation of leaders," said Carol Craig, Sidus Space Founder and CEO.

The framework for the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility program supports four pillars that are foundational to Sidus’s strategic objectives:

Educational and STEM-focused (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) programs

Military and Veteran Affairs

Environmental Initiatives

Health & Human Services

As part of this commitment, Craig has been a consistent contributor to Junior Achievement over the last 15 years, where she has donated countless hours serving as Board Chair, classroom volunteer, and speaker for a female-focused STEM initiative.

“Since joining the Junior Achievement of the Space Coast's Board of Directors in 2008, Carol has served as Board Chair, Business Hall of Fame Committee Chair, and in 2015 was inducted into the JA Space Coast Business Hall of Fame as Laureate. During the downturn of the Space Coast economy, Carol helped stabilize the organization, and her ongoing and consistent support--more than $170,000 since 2008--has allowed JA Space Coast to thrive and grow into one of the most highly regarded nonprofits in the region. Her most important contribution, however, has been as a classroom volunteer. Despite her skyrocketing career, she is consistently one of the first people to answer a call for volunteers and has lent her talents to Be Entrepreneurial, JA-in-a-Days, and most recently JA GLOW: Women in STEM, where her talk so impressed an audience of Secondary students that she had to sign autographs. Carol Craig's investment, leadership, advocacy, authenticity, and service are matched by none,” said Anne Conroy-Baiter, President, of Junior Achievement of the Space Coast.

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to educating students in grades K-12 about entrepreneurship, work readiness, and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

About Junior Achievement USA® "JA"

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 3.3 million students per year in 102 markets across the United States, as part of more than 12.5 million students served by operations in more than 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.