Versa Networks Selects Calculus as its Distributor Serving Mexico and Other Growing Latin America Regions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versa Networks, the recognized leader of single-vendor Unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced that it has selected Calculus Business Solutions Inc. (“Calculus”), a global Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions company, as a new distributor in the growing Latin America (LatAm) region.

As a result of the joint distribution agreement, Calculus will work with all Versa partners in the region to provide Versa SASE sales support and services to help them grow their businesses. Versa partners will leverage the large, local Calculus engineering team to engage current and new customers. Calculus’ experience with Versa solutions and technology make it an ideal distributor which can provide Versa partners with local sales support, design and deployment services, and 24x7 support.

“Versa has made the move with Calculus to drive business in the LatAm region through an established and experienced distribution partner that is fully self-sufficient in managing the entire Versa SASE business lifecycle for partners — from initial engagement, delivery of professional services, to product deployment and 24x7 technical support — in local languages,” said Martin Mackay, Chief Revenue Officer with Versa. “Calculus is uniquely positioned to support this type of partnership due to the top-quality team it has built for engineering and professional services.”

Moving forward, Calculus will be a point of contact for existing and new Versa partners in much of the LatAm region, and specifically in Mexico, to assist with technical and commercial proposals and support. Calculus will work with Versa to ensure that regional partners are positioned for success when engaging with customers and prospects.

“We are proud to be Versa’s distributor for LatAm and to work with them and their growing partner ecosystem to fulfill the rapidly increasing demand for Versa SASE,” said Sooraj Vasudevan, Calculus’ CEO and Founder. “With Versa SASE we are working with the industry’s Unified SASE leader and the only one that is truly integrated, providing distinct networking and security advantages for customers. Versa is a great partner to work with, they are attentive to the market’s needs and they are constantly striving to improve.”

Versa’s AI/ML-powered single-vendor Unified SASE delivers organically developed best-of-breed functions that tightly integrate and deliver services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both, managed through a single pane of glass. Versa delivers SASE services such as Secure SD-WAN, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Cloud Network Firewall, Unified Threat Management (UTM) including Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA). Versa’s single-vendor Unified SASE platform goes above and beyond management console automation by providing the ability to integrate networks, points of presence, policy definitions, application definitions, agent logic, and data lakes.

Versa simplifies how enterprises protect and connect their users, devices and sites to workloads and applications anywhere, anytime. As the leader in SASE, the fastest growing category in cybersecurity, Versa is the only company delivering a differentiated Unified SASE architecture that converges security and networking to ensure an improved security posture, enhanced user-to-application experience, and operational efficiency. Gartner has identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of all 56 vendors Gartner evaluated and named Versa as one of the vendors delivering single-vendor SASE. Also, KuppingerCole Analysts AG named Versa a leader in every evaluation category in its recent SASE Integration Suites Leadership Compass report. In addition, Frost & Sullivan honored Versa with its SASE Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its industry-leading SASE solution. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) also found that Versa SASE has the most SASE supported functions, as published in its industry report; while 650 Group recognized Versa as the market share leader for both Deployed SASE and Enabled SD-WAN. Finally, the CIO CHOICE 2023 Honor and Recognition program distinguished Versa SASE as the Most Trusted Brand by CIOs for SASE.

About Calculus Networks

Calculus Business Solutions Inc. is the corporate parent of the Calculus Group of companies operating in Dubai (UAE), India, Mexico, and the United States of America. The Calculus Group are leaders in the scalable and reliable application of technology within the public and private sector, delivering 360 degrees of comprehensive value-added solutions and services for ICT services providers, enterprises and all levels of government.

In Latin America, the Calculus Group operates as Mexico City based Calculus Networks, S.A. de C.V., a solution and professional services focused ICT systems integrator throughout the region. For more information about the Calculus Group, please visit www.calculusbusiness.com or email info@calculusbusiness.com.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in single-vendor Unified SASE platforms, delivers AI/ML-powered SSE and SD-WAN solutions. The platform provides networking and security with true multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of users trust Versa with their mission critical networks and security. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, BlackRock Inc., Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

