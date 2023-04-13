Community Action Agency’s North State Food Bank Announces Groundbreaking Ceremony – April 14, 2023 at 1 pm PDT

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Action Agency of Butte County announced a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the North State Food Bank, which will nearly double the food bank’s capacity to receive and distribute nutritious food throughout Butte and surrounding areas. This positively impacts over 2,000 more families who are in need in our community.

The expansion will include an on-site choice pantry, allowing families to pick out their preferred food rather than receiving a pre-packed box that my not best suite their needs. The expansion will also include open space for our partners to connect with vulnerable families, providing them with wrap-around services to help lift them out of poverty.

What: Groundbreaking Ceremony

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 1 pm PDT

Who: Timothy Hawkins, CEO, Community Action Agency of Butte County

Scheduled VIP Delegates are:

Butte Supervisors, Tami Ritter and Doug Teeter

Oroville Mayor, David Pittman

Director of California’s Department of Community Services & Development, David Scribner and his Deputy Director Daphne Hunt

Executive Director of the California Association of Food Banks, Stacia Levenfeld

Executive Director of the California Community Actional Partnership Association, David Knight

Where: 2640 S. 5th Ave., Oroville, CA 95965

“We are thrilled to have completed this milestone in our fundraising efforts and welcome continued support from those in our community who desire to help us fight poverty,” said Mr. Hawkins.

For more information and to RSVP for the ceremony, contact:

Timothy Hawkins, CEO

Community Action Agency of Butte County

(530) 721-2888

thawkins@buttecaa.com