Fluid Truck Pairs Up With BloomNet to Provide Its Florist Members With Flexible & Affordable Delivery Vehicles

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluid Truck, the company making commercial vehicles available at the tap of a button, and BloomNet®, the floral and gourmet industry’s most innovative service provider, are proud to announce they have paired up to offer BloomNet®’s expansive national network of florist members special pricing on Fluid Truck Vehicles.

Fluid Truck offers 24/7 mobile access to a wide array of local trucks, vans, electric vehicles, and more, that can be reserved instantly via app and desktop. This convenient access to delivery vehicles will allow florists to scale their fleet size up and down to meet demand, which is especially important for busy periods like Mother’s Day – one of the largest floral holidays of the year. BloomNet® member 1-800-Flowers.com sees Mother’s Day as the number one floral holiday and will arrange delivery to over 33 million stems of flowers and over 2 million dipped strawberries this Mother's Day.

“We’re proud that this partnership will now allow BloomNet®'s members to have access to the delivery vehicles they need exactly when they need them, and are excited to provide a convenient solution to help their business grow and scale,” said Fluid Truck CEO and Founder James Eberhard.

“Holidays like Mother’s Day are extremely busy times for the florist industry, and we’re proud to provide Fluid Truck to our members as a reliable source of locally-available vehicles that can safely deliver the freshest flowers during this vital time,” said BloomNet® President Dinesh Popat.

About Fluid Truck

Fluid Truck helps businesses and individuals rent commercial vehicles at the tap of a button. Fluid Truck offers a wide array of trucks, vans, electric vehicles, and more through its mobile app and website 24/7, 365 days a year. Launched in 2016, Fluid Truck is used nationally by businesses of all sizes to flexibly and affordably build their fleet, manage employee scheduling on-the-go, and activate zero-emission last mile delivery services, free from the hassles of ownership.

Fluid Truck is the 9th-fastest growing company in North America according to Deloitte and has raised $64 million from leading VCs including Ingka Investments, part of IKEA, and NEA. To learn more or to instantly book a vehicle, please visit www.fluidtruck.com or the Fluid Truck App on the App Store and Google Play. #TruckYeah

About BloomNet®

As the leading floral and gift industry service provider, BloomNet, Inc. (www.bloomnet.net), a wholly-owned subsidiary of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., is focused on continually exceeding the expectations of its select community of members across the nation and around the globe that rely upon BloomNet as their trusted source for unique personalized service, comprehensive offerings, innovative programs, and quality products designed to increase their viability. BloomNet is committed to working side by side with its members to foster industry education, build community, and develop long term relationships built on trust, commitment, and dependability.

