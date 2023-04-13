Pilot Catastrophe Services Chooses 8x8 XCaaS for Seamless Cloud Communications and Customer Engagement when Mother Nature Strikes

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that Pilot Catastrophe Services deployed the 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform across their nationwide operations to provide uninterrupted cloud communications and customer engagement during natural disasters.

Pilot Catastrophe Services is an independent insurance adjusting firm, providing a complete suite of services to handle claims arising from catastrophic events, small storms, or daily claims. With adjusters spread out across the country, Pilot's professional staff needed a cloud-based, integrated contact center and unified communications solution to support their contact centers and in-field operations and ensure communications were steady, unwavering, and updated in real-time when responding to natural disasters. They also needed a system that could quickly scale up or down, depending on the size and number of events at any given time.

“Mother Nature doesn’t give us an itinerary. So, when she does call, we need a technology solution that allows us to react within days, if not hours,” said Craig Smith, Telecom Manager at Pilot Catastrophe Services. “8x8 XCaaS allows our adjusters to work remotely and respond to natural disasters wherever they’re needed, enabling us to provide rapid, seamless customer and employee experiences across all geographies.”

With over 7,000 cloud contact center and unified communications licenses available, Pilot Catastrophe Services is able to simplify adjusters' communication while also ramping up their emergency response team, ensuring the correct number of team members are present to manage the storm site. Further, 8x8’s flexible mobile application allows outside adjusters to easily receive voicemail notifications and access voicemails from clients and colleagues country-wide while on the go. Additionally, quality management analytics allow supervisors to improve workflows, coach their team members, and balance call levels across their department.

“As one of the companies providing valuable services in response to the largest natural disasters in the country, Pilot Catastrophe Services needs a communication solution that is reliable and resilient as they support the needs of clients during their time of need,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “8x8 XCaaS provides the seamless, consistent communications they need - regardless of whether the employee is located in a Pilot facility, in the field, or at home managing the contact center. By deploying a communications and contact center platform they are confident in, Pilot is better able to respond to more claims in more hard-hit areas."

8x8 XCaaS includes integrated cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS capabilities in a single-vendor solution. 8x8 XCaaS is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8 eXperience Communications Platform™, which offers the highest levels of reliability with a financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

