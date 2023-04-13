Emburse Partners with OMNIA Partners as a Public Sector Supplier for Travel Management and Travel Expense Management Solutions

LOS ANGELES & FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emburse, the global leader in spend management, and OMNIA Partners, the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for public sector procurement, have entered into an agreement to offer, without a formal bidding and contracting process, Emburse travel and expense management solutions to the more than 115,000 state and local government agencies and educational institutions participating in the OMNIA Partners cooperative.

“Emburse is already a trusted spend optimization partner to more than 500 higher education institutions, public-sector agencies and nonprofits, ranging from some of the country’s largest universities, to city and county governments, regional charities and faith-based organizations,” said Eric Friedrichsen, CEO of Emburse. “This agreement underscores our commitment to help organizations whose budgets are under constant pressure deliver on their commitment to use public and donor funds wisely.”

“We are so excited to announce our partnership with Emburse through a valuable program awarded by Region 4 ESC – TX,” says Doug Looney, Senior Vice President, Public Sector Sales for OMNIA Partners. “This new cooperative contract will provide participating agencies with travel expense management solutions that they haven't had through the program in the past.”

About Emburse

Emburse is a modern spend management company offering solutions that revolutionize the way organizations manage employee expenses, process invoices and make payments. Emburse humanizes work by empowering business travelers, finance professionals, and CFOs to eliminate manual, time-consuming tasks, so they can focus on what matters most.

Its innovative offerings, which are tailored to meet the unique business needs of specific industries, company sizes, and geographies, are trusted by more than 9 million users in more than 120 countries. Over 18,000 customers, from start-ups to global enterprises, including Bosch, Grant Thornton, Telefónica, Lufthansa Systems, and Toyota, rely on Emburse to make faster, smarter decisions, improve compliance, and optimize spend -- making corporate spend deliver meaningful value for the organization.

Emburse is recognized as a leader in expense management and accounts payable automation by analyst firm IDC, and has received multiple awards for innovation and its high levels of customer satisfaction. For more information on Emburse, visit emburse.com, call 877-EMBURSE, or follow the organization’s social channels at @emburse.

About OMNIA Partners

OMNIA Partners, Public Sector is the nation’s largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to public sector procurement. Our immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced a comprehensive portfolio of cooperative contracts and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide.

For more information, visit OMNIAPartners.com/publicsector