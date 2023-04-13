Tivic, The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research Announce Pilot Study to Test Novel Non-Invasive Bioelectronic Approach to Vagus Nerve Stimulation

SAN FRANCISCO & MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (“Tivic”) (Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase health technology company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced a research collaboration with The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research to conduct a pilot clinical study that will test a novel non-invasive bioelectronic device approach for vagus nerve stimulation.

“Establishing on- and off-target effects of non-invasive vagal stimulation remains a major goal in the field of bioelectronic medicine,” said Theodoros Zanos, Ph.D., associate professor in the Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. “Refinement of the strategies used to stimulate the vagus nerve non-invasively could be an important step in validating a novel approach to the treatment of autonomic conditions. This study may provide greater targeting strategies of stimulation and more control over the types of physiologic effects that result from stimulation.”

The pilot study will utilize a new neurostimulation approach with 20 individuals, along with data analysis and algorithm development acquired from the Neural and Data Science Autonomic Nervous System monitoring lab.

“The Feinstein Institutes is the internationally recognized leader in pioneering bioelectronic medicine research,” said Jennifer Ernst, CEO at Tivic. “We’re excited about this study because it has the possibility for Tivic to expand our non-invasive bioelectronic solutions from trigeminal and sympathetic nerve stimulation to vagus nerve pathways and clinical uses. Dr. Blake Gurfein, our Chief Scientific Officer, and Dr. Zanos are neuroscience colleagues who believe this work could provide great proprietary value.”

