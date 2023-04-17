LiveOak Venture Partners’ Fourth Annual Giving Program Raises $230,000 for Nonprofit Organizations

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveOak Venture Partners, a venture capital firm based in Austin, Texas, announced today its fourth annual LiveOak Gives campaign. This year's campaign raised $230,000 to support six non-profit organizations making a meaningful and lasting impact on the lives of vulnerable individuals and families in the community.

The LiveOak Gives Program is an annual giving initiative that aims to amplify the impact of the LiveOak Family and the broader tech ecosystem. They support reputable non-profit organizations headquartered in Texas to serve children, the elderly, and families trapped in poverty. Each organization is supported for up to two years to identify and support new organizations continually.

The success of the LiveOak Gives campaign has not gone unnoticed, as the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce recently awarded LiveOak the #AustinGives Charitable Champion award. This recognition highlights the significant impact that LiveOak Gives has made in the community, and LiveOak is honored to receive it.

This year's LiveOak Gives campaign recipients include the following:

ScholarShot is helping at-risk students exit poverty by completing career-ready vocational, associate, or bachelor's degrees.

Heartgift provides life-saving heart surgeries to children worldwide where specialized medical treatment is scarce or nonexistent.

Fr1ends of Ch1ldren connects children with a paid, professional mentor called a Friend to support their success, despite challenging situations.

The Women's Fund focuses on women's economic security in Central Texas by making nonprofit grants in housing, education, childcare, and women's health.

AGE of Central Texas supports seniors who need help managing daily activities during the day or are at risk of feeling isolated and lonely.

Chariot enriches lives and communities by providing transportation and socialization to non-driving seniors, helping them age in place.

Each non-profit organization works tirelessly to improve the lives of those in need in our community.

As this year's campaign recipients continue their crucial work, LiveOak will continue to support new organizations in the coming years.