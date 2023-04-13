H2O.ai Brings H2O AI Cloud to the Snowflake Manufacturing Data Cloud

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H2O.ai today announced the launch of H2O AI Cloud as a pre-built solution for the Manufacturing Data Cloud, launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. The Manufacturing Data Cloud enables companies in automotive, technology, energy, and industrial sectors to unlock the value of their critical siloed industrial data by leveraging Snowflake’s data platform, Snowflake- and partner-delivered solutions, and industry-specific datasets.

The Manufacturing Data Cloud empowers manufacturers to collaborate with partners, suppliers, and customers in a secure and scalable way, driving greater agility and visibility across the entire value chain.

“Snowflake’s partnership with H2O.ai is part of the greater effort to give our manufacturing customers and their suppliers access to the data, applications, and services needed to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance supply chain transparency,” said Tim Long, Global Head of Manufacturing at Snowflake. “We look forward to working closely with H2O.ai to help the industry continue to embrace the increasingly digital-industrial world.”

With Snowflake’s Manufacturing Data Cloud, organizations can build a data foundation for their business, improve supply chain performance, and power smart manufacturing initiatives in today's digital-industrial world. The H2O AI Cloud solution benefits manufacturing organizations in a variety of ways, including:

PREDICTIVE MAINTENANCE: By integrating historical, structured and unstructured data such as images from the manufacturing floor in Snowflake, the H2O AI Cloud can monitor production equipment in real-time, detect anomalies or deviations from normal operations, and predict when maintenance is needed to improve equipment uptime.

“We’re excited to see our efforts address the complex challenges of the manufacturing industry, as part of the Snowflake Manufacturing Data Cloud launch,” said Rod Hamlin, SVP of Global Business Development and GM of EMEA at H2O. “H2O is focused on enabling joint customers to deliver AI solutions that are changing the industry, from predictive manufacturing design to transportation optimization.”

Learn more about Snowflake’s Manufacturing Data Cloud launch here and how H2O.ai is transforming the manufacturing industry here.

