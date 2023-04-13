Helios Technologies Announces Taimi Swivel Cartridge Integration into the Distribution Channel of its Operating Company Sun Hydraulics

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today the integration of the Taimi Swivel Cartridges through the distribution channel of its operating company, Sun Hydraulics. The integration provides the expansion of product offerings for Sun’s longstanding sales distribution channels around the globe. The Sun offerings will include O-ring Face Seal (ORFS), British Standard Parallel Pipe (BSPP), and Joint Industry Council (JIC) hose connection types. These screw-in swivel couplings offer short and durable connections designed to withstand high pressures and side loads.

Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “ The integration of our Taimi Swivel Cartridge technology enables both Sun Hydraulics and Taimi to penetrate new end markets and diversify product offerings through our sales channels globally. We are successfully addressing our customers’ needs by broadening our offerings and providing highly differentiated products. These products address a larger range of applications allowing customers to create a more complete and customized integrated package solution.”

Sun Hydraulics is working with Taimi to integrate Taimi’s Swivel Cartridges into both the Sun Catalogue and the Sun QuickDesign™ program. This complementary technology allows Taimi’s uniquely designed components to synergize with Sun’s conventional high quality hydraulic solutions to enter new end markets. These include forestry, marine, offshore, robotics, cranes, underground and open pit mining, construction and demolition, agriculture, railway construction and maintenance, solar power, drilling and material handling.

Helios shares this news just weeks after announcing another year of record product line and technological innovation within its Hydraulic segment. The new offerings are expected to begin shipping between the second and third quarter of 2023.

Faster S.r.l., a separate Helios operating company, has been working with Taimi since October 2020 through a collaborative distribution arrangement and further exemplifies the integration strategy in place.

About Sun Hydraulics

Founded in 1970, Sun Hydraulics is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds that control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems. As a global operating company, Sun Hydraulics has continually enhanced its manufacturing capabilities and technological advancements, all while prioritizing the accustomed quality that customers around the world have come to expect. For more information please visit: www.sunhydraulics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.