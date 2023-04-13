Belmont Village Senior Living’s Employees Win Texas Assisted Living Association (TALA) Hero Award

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belmont Village Senior Living is proud to recognize David Godden, Building Engineer at Belmont Village Lakeway, and Michael Mack, Memory Program Coordinator at Belmont Village West University, for being recipients of the prestigious Texas Assisted Living Association (TALA) Hero Award. This accolade recognizes individuals who display the highest levels of care and dedication in senior living.

“TALA truly celebrated with the Stars,” said Diana Martinez, TALA President and CEO. “We are incredibly honored to celebrate the 2023 TALA Hero Winners last week at the TALA Annual Conference and Awards Show. The peer-nominated winners exemplify passion, dedication and excellence in serving residents in Assisted Living communities throughout Texas.”

The Hero Awards ceremony, held earlier this month during TALA's 2023 Annual Conference and Awards Show, acknowledged ten outstanding award recipients who were nominated by their peers in ten separate categories. Godden and Mack were recognized in the Community Care and Memory Care Specialist categories, respectively, for their significant contributions to the senior living community.

“We’re proud to have David and Michael join TALA’s esteemed list of honorees. They have proven to be an inspiration to the Belmont Village team, residents, and families,” said Belmont Village Senior Living’s Founder and CEO Patricia Will.

With his keen focus on safety and efficiency, Godden consistently ensures the smooth operation of all aspects of the Belmont Village Senior Living’s Lakeway community. He continues to go above and beyond without hesitation and vigilantly ensures the safety of the residents and team.

“David's exceptional attention to detail plays a crucial role in keeping the community's residents and team safe, and for this reason, he is a valuable asset to our team and well deserving of this prestigious accolade,” said Will.

Mack has been an instrumental member of the Belmont Village Senior Living’s memory care programming team and reinvigorated the programming to be more engaging and thought-provoking for residents. His dedication and hands-on leadership helped retain a full, qualified, and endearing staff of caregivers.

“Michael is dedicated to serving the senior living community and providing strong leadership to his team. We’re proud to have him as our Memory Programs Coordinator and congratulate him for this well-deserved award,” said Will.

About Belmont Village Senior Living

Now celebrating 25 years, Belmont Village is known for pioneering proprietary, award-winning resident programming, often in partnership with leading research universities and healthcare institutions such as USC, UCLA, and Baptist Health South Florida. Today, Belmont Village owns and operates 33 communities with just under 5,000 units, with an additional 1,000 units in development. The company is a market leader in major markets including the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Austin, and South Florida. Belmont’s communities are renowned for distinctive design, high standards of life safety, quality of care, and leading-edge, award-winning programs. Belmont Village is certified as a Great Place to Work® and has been ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine’s 50 Best Workplaces for Aging Services since 2018.