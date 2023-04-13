Votiro Integrates with Sumo Logic to Provide Analytics on File-Borne Threats Targeting Collaboration and Cloud Environments

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Votiro, the category leader in disarming and delivering safe content, today announced its integration with Sumo Logic, the SaaS analytics platform, to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications. Users can now send high-fidelity data and insights discovered by Votiro Cloud into the Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM console.

Enterprises are relying on collaboration platforms, cloud workloads and storage environments more than ever before. File sharing and Cloud data usage will continue to expand, providing more opportunities for bad actors to penetrate enterprise networks through file-borne malware. Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM automatically analyzes and correlates security signals together as high-fidelity insights to help analysts detect and mitigate relevant threats. When used with Votiro Cloud, organizations can take advantage of Votiro’s advanced file sanitization technology, ensuring that all content entering cloud environments is safe. Security analysts also receive unique analytics on the types of file-borne threats targeting their environment that were ultimately eliminated by Votiro. Votiro enriches these security insights with valuable intelligence that accelerates threat investigation and hunting activities for security teams to reduce alert fatigue and incident response times

“Our goal has always been to deliver insights that help security analysts focus their time and attention on critical threats to the business. And, the ability to securely transfer files within is imperative to maintaining and improving business operations,” said John Coyle, SVP, Corporate Development & Strategic Business Operations at Sumo Logic. “By collaborating with Votiro, we are providing our customers with a solution to conduct a deeper analysis into the file-borne threats that are actively targeting their collaboration and cloud environments.”

“Virtually all successful cyberattacks start with file-borne threats that easily evade detection by today’s IT and cloud security safeguards. We want to go beyond just eliminating the threats by also sharing unique intelligence on what these file-borne threats actually are,” said Ravi Srinivasan, CEO at Votiro. “We are excited to announce this integration with Sumo Logic to arm security teams with an open, API-based solution to detect, disarm and respond to relevant threats.”

This integration comes on the heels of Votiro’s recent announcement unveiling the launch of a RetroScan functionality. This capability enables Votiro to analyze every sanitized file retrospectively over the last seven, fourteen or twenty-eight days and glean insights on the nature of the threats that were removed.

Sumo Logic and Votiro will be participating in a panel of cybersecurity leaders at the 2023 RSA Conference in San Francisco. The panel, The CISO Set - Out of the Silo: Cybersecurity Resiliency without Compromise, will by led by George Gerchow from Sumo Logic, along with Ravi Srinivasan at Votiro and panelists from DataDome, Proofpoint, MGM Studios, and TAG Cyber. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 26 from 5:45 to 7:00pm at the Museum of the African Diaspora at 658 Mission St., San Francisco, CA 94105. Register here.

For more information on the integration, https://votiro.com/integrations/sumo-logic/.

For more information on Votiro, please visit https://www.votiro.com.

About Votiro

Votiro is a zero-trust content security company delivering safe files to hundreds of commercial and government organizations worldwide. Votiro™ ZT Cloud is an open API solution to disarm, analyze, and deliver fully functional content at the speed of business. Votiro eliminates file-borne threats targeting your remote workers, content-rich apps, data lakes, supply chain and B2C digital interactions. Votiro is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Australia, Israel, and Singapore.

Votiro is trusted by millions of users worldwide to receive safe content with complete peace of mind. Votiro Cloud is a SOC 2 Type II compliant solution and certified by the international standard of Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation (ISO/IEC 15408). Learn more at www.votiro.com or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.