MLC CAD Systems Announces Partnership with SolidProfessor

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MLC CAD Systems, LLC announced today its strategic partnership with SolidProfessor, the largest online training platform for design engineers. This partnership will enable MLC customers to access SolidProfessor’s more than 15,000 video tutorials and exclusive business features and is the next step in MLC’s mission to deliver Unbeatable Service focused on successful business outcomes for our customers.

This collaboration allows engineers to pair instructor-led courses with the on-demand training they need to make the most out of their company’s software, hardware, and services investments. “SolidProfessor is a great complement to our growing comprehensive technology solutions suite focused on customer success,” says MLC’s Sales Director Kevin Schreiner. “Our business transformation is to move away from being a traditional reseller of CAD, CAM, and 3D Printing and to differentiate our portfolio of solutions for our customers to help them maintain a competitive edge in their respective markets.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with MLC,” says SolidProfessor’s CEO, Tony Glockler. “The engineering landscape is constantly evolving, and that evolution requires engineers to continuously learn and develop their skills. We want to ensure the industry we serve is innovative and agile enough to adapt to new technologies. By collaborating with MLC, we’ll be able to offer their customers access to our platform to learn new skills and stay ahead of the curve.”

With SolidProfessor’s on-demand training platform, engineering teams can watch video tutorials anytime, anywhere. It’s the ideal solution for global teams, rapidly growing departments, and engineers who want to upskill. Through the platform, engineering teams can build customized training programs or watch short tutorials to solve a problem or error quickly.

MLC CAD Systems is launching new success plans to offer more value to its customers. SolidProfessor’s on-demand training platform will be included in both success plans.

“MLC strives to provide their customers with value-added solutions that empower them to impact the world. With access to SolidProfessor, their customers don't have to choose between their bottom line or investing in their employees. Training offers a clear path to make both happen,” explains Glockler.

About MLC CAD Systems

At MLC CAD Systems, we provide Unbeatable Service, backed by decades of industry experience. We offer our customers the best in 3D design, subtractive, and additive solutions from SOLIDWORKS, Mastercam, and Markforged, along with the support of our award-winning application experts. From concept to production, we’re with you every step of the way. To learn more, please visit https://mlc-cad.com/.

About SolidProfessor

Since its founding in 2003, SolidProfessor has evolved into the largest online training platform for design engineers. With more than 15,000 video tutorials covering SOLIDWORKS, PDM, GD&T, certification prep, and more, engineering teams can improve their skills to achieve higher rates of accuracy, productivity, and innovation for their businesses. To learn more, please visit https://www.solidprofessor.com/business.