Nacha Announces XMLdation as a Preferred Partner for the Categories of Compliance and ACH Experience

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XMLdation is now a Nacha Preferred Partner for the Compliance and ACH Experience categories.

In becoming a Preferred Partner, XMLdation joins a select group of innovators that Nacha recognizes for offering products and services that align with Nacha’s core strategies to advance the ACH Network.

“Solution providers are key to automating ACH payments, enabling the modern ACH Network to continue to deliver tens of billions of payments safely and quickly,” said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. “Nacha’s Preferred Partners are important to ensuring the ACH Network continues to meet diverse payments needs now and in the future. We are pleased to welcome XMLdation as our newest Nacha Preferred Partner.”

XMLdation’s cloud self-service testing solution allows banks to onboard their business customers to ACH payment products faster and support a more automated customer journey. Customers can view file format specs and sample files, validate their ACH files and even simulate return and reject files while the bank can monitor their progress. In addition to supporting ACH file format, the solution supports ISO 20022 format for ACH payments.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Nacha as a Preferred Partner,” said Tricia Balfe, CEO of XMLdation. “Through our previous collaborations on ISO 20022 and API standardization, we have already demonstrated our commitment to industry best practices and innovation in the payments space. This partnership will allow us to build upon that foundation and work even more closely with Nacha to drive industry initiatives and deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients. By joining Nacha's network of Preferred Partners, we are excited to increase our visibility and contribute to shaping the future of the payments industry. This partnership solidifies our position as a leading payments testing company in the U.S. and we are proud to be associated with such a trusted organization.”

Learn more about Nacha’s growing community of Preferred Partners. For more information, visit: www.nacha.org/Preferred-Partner.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 30 billion ACH Network payments made in 2022, valued at close to $77 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

About XMLdation

XMLdation solutions are designed for banks and payment system operators. We deliver self-service testing solutions that streamline customer onboarding and also help to rollout new payment schemes and adopt new formats. We natively support Nacha ACH, ISO 20022, EFT (Canada) SWIFT MT and many other payment and open finance API standards.