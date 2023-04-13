Flux Power Announces Opening of Strategic Support Center in Atlanta to Accelerate Customer Expansion

VISTA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of commercial and industrial equipment, today announced it is opening a new Atlanta facility on May 1, 2023 to supplement its customer support services in response to growth in nationwide sales of lithium-ion battery packs.

The Atlanta facility will enable faster response times to Flux Power’s global Fortune 500 and 100 customer base, while also materially reducing costs associated with personnel travel and shipping of battery packs to and from the Company’s headquarters in Vista, CA.

"Over the past four years, we have experienced high annual double-digit growth, driving the need for expansion to supplement product support and infrastructure,” said Ron Dutt, Chief Executive Officer of Flux Power. “Investment in the Atlanta office broadens our geographic footprint to bring comprehensive and responsive services to customers in the eastern half of the U.S. while also, and importantly, resulting in lower service logistics costs incurred by our Company.”

In addition to live customer support personnel operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, the 5,000 square-foot Atlanta facility is fully equipped with ramp and truck access. The new center complements an ongoing partnership with Cleveland-based Arcon Equipment Inc., the company’s warranty and authorized service provider, to deliver full lifecycle service equipment handling, maintenance, and end-of-life battery services.

“We are pleased to support the rapid growth of Flux Power lithium-ion battery packs in our service role,” said John L. Gelsimino, President of Arcon Equipment. “We look forward to increasing demand from packs in the field, including end-of-life management of packs.”

With more than 18,000 battery packs in the field, Flux Power is leading lithium adoption, demonstrated through its thought-leadership and technology platforms designed to offer clean, safe, and sustainable industrial and commercial energy solutions. The company is committed to outstanding product performance, value, and support services, giving customers the opportunity to operate at the next level, while realizing increased profitability.

About ARCON Equipment, Inc.

ARCON Equipment Co. (“ARCON”) is a full-service industrial battery and charger company located in Walton Hills, Ohio. ARCON was established in 1967 in Cleveland and moved to Walton Hills, Ohio in 1973. The company is a leading provider of motive power solutions for dealer and end-use customers nationwide. For more than 50 years, ARCON has specialized in providing expert lead acid and lithium battery and charging technology.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Flux Power’s business, that are often identified using "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve several estimates, assumptions, risks, and other uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, etc. Such forward-looking statements include impact of COVID-19 on Flux Power’s business, results and financial condition; Flux Power’s ability to obtain raw materials and other supplies for its products at competitive prices and on a timely basis, particularly in light of the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its suppliers and supply chain; the development and success of new products, projected sales, deferral of shipments, Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders or realize profit from the contracts reflected in backlog sale; Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders due to changes in orders reflected in backlog sales, Flux Power’s ability to timely obtain UL Listing for its products, Flux Power’s ability to fund its operations, distribution partnerships and business opportunities and the uncertainties of customer acceptance and purchase of current and new products. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties. Although Flux Power believes that the expectations, opinions, projections, and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and that the Flux Power’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from the ‎results of operations, financial condition and performance reflected or implied by these forward-‎looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in our Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov/edgar. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Flux Power assumes no obligation to update these statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

