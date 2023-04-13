TRUE Health Family Medicine Selects eClinicalWorks EHR and healow Patient Engagement Solutions

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that TRUE Health Family Medicine has selected eClinicalWorks EHR and healow patient engagement solutions to improve patient care and streamline practice management. The practice will leverage tools such as PRISMA, the industry’s first health information search engine, to collate medical information from specialties, urgent care facilities, hospitals, and primary care providers for faster and more accurate decision-making.

“We wanted an EHR that could integrate into every aspect of our daily tasks as a practice,” said Lisa Porter, clinical director and family nurse practitioner at TRUE Health Family Medicine. “We are excited to partner with eClinicalWorks and healow to enhance our provider workflows and provide the best possible care to our patients. eClinicalWorks and healow’s advanced capabilities will allow us to streamline operations and focus on our patients, ultimately improving their health outcomes.”

The eClinicalWorks multidimensional EHR helps practices like TRUE Health Family Medicine improve efficiency for everything from reporting and online booking to practice management. The practice will leverage healow CHECK-INTM, the comprehensive and convenient contactless check-in solution, and healow PayTM, a secure online billing solution, to improve communication and empower patients in their healthcare experience. Additionally, streamlined workflows and digital solutions— such as automated reminders and customizable intake forms — reduce administrative burdens on front office staff.

Learn more about the eClinicalWorks multidimensional EHR at www.eclinicalworks.com.

About TRUE Health Family Medicine

TRUE Health is dedicated to helping their patients experience a pain-free, higher-quality of life. That’s why they provide a variety of holistic treatment options that are specifically designed to meet patients right where they are in their journey to finding true health. Whether they’re seeking primary or preventative care services, they’ll find everything they need to achieve total wellness at TRUE Health. For information, visit https://truehealthteam.com/.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at www.plus.healow.com.