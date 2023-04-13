The Reading Truck Group Signs an Agreement to Acquire Mastercraft Truck Equipment; Furthers Expansion West With Two Additional Truck Centers

READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Reading Truck Group announced today it has signed an agreement to acquire Colorado-based Mastercraft Truck Equipment, a commercial truck and van solutions provider. With two locations in Colorado, the acquisition of the privately owned Mastercraft Truck Equipment, furthers Reading Truck’s growth strategy; and positions the company with 24 Reading Truck locations nationwide.

“ Established in 1983, Mastercraft has been providing exceptional upfitting and parts services to its work truck and van body customers for close to forty years. They have an excellent reputation for successfully meeting the upfitting and equipment needs of its customers, a key focus for Reading Truck,” said Jeff Conrad, Interim President and CFO of The Reading Truck Group. “ They are a great addition to our Reading Truck center network, and to our Reading Truck brand.”

”As with our prior acquisitions, the addition of Mastercraft underscores our commitment to growth, and to our customers,” said Eric McNally, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for The Reading Truck Group.

In addition to expanding Reading Truck’s national footprint, the addition of Mastercraft Truck Equipment complements the portfolio of business units owned by J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc., a best-in-class manufacturing and commercial transportation business enterprise.

Mastercraft Truck Equipment operates two locations in the Denver, Colorado vicinity. Founded in 1983, the company is a leading provider of work truck and van upfitting and equipment sales and installation.

Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

ABOUT THE READING TRUCK GROUP, LLC

The Reading Truck Group, LLC (“Reading Truck”) is a business unit of J.B. Poindexter & Co. Inc., and is an innovative manufacturer and distributor of truck bodies and equipment. Established in 1955, Reading is one of the leading work truck body manufacturers based in the United States, and with 22 Reading Truck locations, the largest distributor and upfitter of work truck equipment and services. For more information, visit ReadingTruck.com.

J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc.

J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc. is a business enterprise that provides best-in-class commercial automotive and manufacturing goods and services. The company applies innovative operational and financial disciplines to the manufacturing of truck and van bodies, pickup truck covers and accessories, industrial vehicle storage and shelving, funeral coaches, limousines, specialty industrial parts and expandable foam packaging. The industry-leading business units include Morgan Truck Body, Morgan Olson, Reading Truck Group, LEER, EFP, FederalEagle, MIC Group, Masterack and EAVX. For more information, visit JBPoindexter.com or LinkedIn.