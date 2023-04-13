Enhanced Healthcare Partners Deepens Relationship with Vytalize, Adding on Independent Physician Association of New York and Leading $100 Million Financing Round

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enhanced Healthcare Partners (“EHP”), a leading private equity firm specializing in transformative, middle-market healthcare businesses, is pleased to announce its portfolio company, Vytalize Health, has acquired a controlling stake in physician-led Independent Physician Association of New York (“IPA NY”), following its recent $100 million equity and debt capital raise led by EHP. Headquartered in Suffolk County, IPA NY is one of the largest multi-specialty IPAs in the country, with more than 3,000 providers.

Vytalize is a leading value-based care platform created to help independent physicians and practices improve patient care and lower costs through evidence-based, data-driven medicine. Rooted in an existing foundation of long-term partnership between the two organizations, Vytalize took a controlling interest in IPA NY’s management company, Practice Management of America (“PMA”), which provides clinical care management, care coordination and administrative services across more than 1,000 locations.

EHP made its initial investment in Vytalize in March 2022.

“ One year into our partnership, Vytalize has seen exceptional growth in its care delivery infrastructure and geographical presence,” commented EHP General Partner Samarth Chandra. “ EHP recognizes that additional capital and strategic M&A will further Vytalize’s momentum and drive sustainable relationships for its care delivery network — ultimately bettering the healthcare experience and empowering patients with their health outcomes.”

Adding IPA NY to the Vytalize platform aligns with the company’s mission to strengthen value-based primary care practices and transform the healthcare experience.

“ Both Vytalize and IPA NY have strong market presence within the Tri-State area and share a commitment to supporting independent physicians and patients,” said Vytalize Co-Founder and CEO Faris Ghawi. “ IPA NY’s provider base offers a great opportunity for Vytalize to grow its core business and expand into commercial and Medicare Advantage.”

EHP led Vytalize’s $100 million financing round with debt capital support from Monroe Capital.

