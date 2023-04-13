BGA Partners with Pepper to Launch the Island’s First Mobile Ordering Solution

HAMILTON, Bermuda & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bermuda General Agency (BGA), a leading foodservice distributor for Bermuda, has joined forces with Pepper to revolutionize their business with the help of a cutting-edge mobile ordering solution.

BGA Wholesale is committed to delivering the best products and services to their customers. In an ever-evolving industry, BGA felt it was important to invest in a streamlined customer-facing experience to deliver the greatest value to chefs and restaurants. By partnering with Pepper, BGA has taken a significant step towards achieving that goal, and they look forward to continuing to innovate and grow.

"We are thrilled to be working with Pepper to bring our customers the latest in mobile ordering technology," said John Tomlinson, CEO, BGA. "Pepper's platform has allowed us to streamline our operations and offer a more efficient and convenient ordering experience for our customers."

BGA has been a member of UniPro, one of the largest foodservice buying organizations in the world, since 1994. As a member of UniPro, BGA has access to a vast network of resources and expertise that has helped them stay competitive in a rapidly changing market. Pepper is the preferred eCommerce provider of UniPro Foodservice, and the partnership with Pepper has allowed BGA to take their business to the next level by offering their customers a sophisticated mobile ordering experience. With Pepper's platform, BGA customers can easily browse product catalogs, place orders, and communicate with their BGA Sales Rep – all from their mobile devices. Since their official launch in February 2023, BGA customers have placed nearly 1,000 orders through the app, and within just six weeks after launch, the average basket size increased by over 37%.

"We are VERY happy with the roll-out process and how quickly and efficiently the Pepper team brought us onboard, said Aaron Bloom, Division Manager, BGA. “Getting accounts set-up, pricing set, and displays configured has been a breeze. It is truly refreshing to find a product that is designed for our line of business— it does everything we could have wished for, is user friendly, and isn’t just patchwork over an existing ERP that was designed for a different business need. It is astounding what we have accomplished in so little time."

Pepper's mission is to empower food distributors to provide the best digital experience for their customers. Their full-service online ordering catalog and payments platform enables food distributors to achieve impressive business outcomes such as +23% sales growth, 93% buyer retention, 25% lift in sales rep productivity, and meaningful reduction in DSO cycle time. The Pepper team are ERP integration experts, supporting all food verticals, including c-store, broadline, seafood, produce, and all others. They are dedicated to improving the ordering experience and relationship between food distributors and their customers.

"Partnering with BGA has been an exciting opportunity for us," said Erin Graham, Vice President of Operations & Strategy, Pepper. "We are thrilled to be working with a company that is so committed to delivering the best products and services to their customers. Our mobile ordering platform has helped BGA improve their customer experience and increase their sales, and we look forward to continuing to support their growth."

BGA customers can now download the BGA Specialty Food Service mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store, or log in from any device at bgawholesale.pepr.app to access the full catalog and place orders with just a few clicks.

About Bermuda General Agency

BGA Wholesale Distributor is a Bermudian institution that has been serving the island since 1922, starting as the Bermuda General Agency Limited and later forming the wholesale arm. The company prides itself on bringing quality merchandise and professional service to retailers and vendors throughout the island. BGA's offers an impressive and reputable product mix and operates a warehouse facility and fleet that delivers products to virtually every supermarket, drug store, hotel, and guesthouse in Bermuda.

About Pepper

Pepper is a leading e-commerce platform built for food distributors that is easy and intuitive for their customers to use. Today, clients across the US and Canada use Pepper to power their e-commerce experience for thousands of restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience stores. For more information, visit www.usepepper.com.