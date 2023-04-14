Surfin Meta Digital Technology Pte Ltd (“Surfin”) Welcomes John Quelch and John Fennell to its Board of Directors

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surfin group of companies (“Surfin Group”), headquartered in Singapore, a leading provider of digital financial solutions for under-serviced clients in emerging markets, is pleased to announce the appointments of John Quelch and John Fennell to its Board of Directors. These two highly experienced professionals bring an extensive wealth of expertise in marketing, global business strategy, risk management, and leadership to the Surfin Group.

Dr. Quelch is a highly respected expert in international strategy, global marketing, and ESG with more than five decades of experience serving as a non-executive director of public companies in the USA and UK. As a member of Surfin’s board of directors, Quelch brings a wealth of experience in corporate governance, strategic planning, and ESG initiatives. He has served on the boards of several important public companies, including Alere, Aramark, Gentiva Health Services, Pepsi Bottling Group, and WPP. He has also served as Dean of both the China Europe International Business School and London Business School. "I am excited to join Surfin Group's board of directors and to work with the company's talented leadership team," said Quelch. "Surfin Group is at the forefront of providing inclusive finance through its innovative digital solutions to emerging markets, and I look forward to contributing my expertise to support the company's growth and success." Quelch was awarded the CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire).

John Fennell, a seasoned risk management professional, will bolster Surfin Group's efforts to optimize its risk and control environment as the company looks to expand its digital financial technology offerings, including robo-advisor wealth management and digital security trading for Millennials and Gen Z in developing countries. Mr. Fennell has previously served as Chief Risk Officer of the Options Clearing Corporation, overseeing risk at multiple organizations responsible for systemic resilience of financial markets. His participation in serving on the committees of World Federation of Exchanges and CCP12 will prove invaluable as the company seeks to develop cross-border trading products and engage with local exchanges. Fennell shared his thoughts on the appointment, saying, "I'm thrilled to be part of Surfin Group's mission to promote financial inclusion and innovation in developing countries. I look forward to applying my risk management expertise to ensure the company's continued success and growth."

Yanan Wu, CFA, Ph.D, Chairman of Surfin Group, expressed the company's enthusiasm about the appointments of Dr. Quelch and Mr. Fennell: "We are thrilled to welcome both John Quelch and John Fennell to our Board of Directors. We are confident that their combined expertise and experience will significantly contribute to our growth and help us achieve our ambitions of becoming a forefront leader in digital financial technologies, promoting transparency, innovation, and financial inclusion in developing countries."

Surfin Group, headquartered in Singapore, is a leading provider of digital financial solutions for under-serviced clients in emerging markets. The group is committed to providing innovative digital solutions to its clients, with a focus on transparency, inclusion, innovation, and compassion. For more information, please visit www.surfin.sg.