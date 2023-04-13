TAAG Welcomes gordongroup Marketing + Design Into its Family

OTTAWA, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TAAG Corporation, a multi-disciplinary professional services firm based in Ottawa, announced today that it welcomes into its fold 35 year-old gordongroup (Otrex Communications Inc.), which it acquired on March 14, 2023. This now enables TAAG to add established marketing and design expertise to its widening suite of foundational business services which include Accounting, Tax, Wealth Management, and Family Office, to name a few.

“Bringing gordongroup into our organization is a great step forward for TAAG’s objective of developing a full, one-stop approach for many services required by small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals,” said Andrew Abraham, Founder and CEO of TAAG. “It will also make TAAG more visible to gordongroup’s government and NGO clients.”

“This is a pivotal day in the evolution of our company,” said Robert Chitty, Founder and President of gordongroup. “A year ago we became a TAAG client, utilizing their Virtual Chief Financial Officer (VCFO) service, and now we have a bona fide opportunity to provide our bespoke services to more private sector enterprises locally and regionally,” said Chitty who will serve as a Senior Advisor in the rapidly expanding TAAG.

The gordongroup staff will also transition over to form the new TAAG marketing + design service line, and provide continuity in crafting and delivering its quintessential offerings, bespoke solutions and original process.

“It's not really a passing of the torch,” said Abraham, “but rather two flames burning even brighter together.”

“This aligns with our strategic objectives around becoming increasingly agile, resilient and competitive while diversifying and growing our client base in this rapidly evolving, post-pandemic Ottawa,” said Chitty.

Existing and prospective clients will benefit from enhanced capacity and expertise in essential core management and operational functions, as well as marketing and design. Professional services will continue to be offered individually or in various combinations to provide customized and effective solutions that serve the unique requirements of each client.

ABOUT TAAG:

Founded by Andrew Abraham in 2009, TAAG (The Andrew Abraham Group) is a multidisciplinary firm offering a wide range of services for small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governments, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

TAAG’s individual service lines include accounting and bookkeeping, tax planning, multi-family office services including wealth management, business and corporate law, and most recently, marketing and design services.

Through the vision, hard work, and innovation of Andrew Abraham and his team, TAAG is rapidly expanding into a one-stop, full-service firm for its clients. Having a spectrum of services and expertise available in one place provides enhanced customer service, convenience, and cost savings.

ABOUT GORDONGROUP:

gordongroup is an established, award-winning marketing + design firm that has delivered a full-spectrum of high-calibre, world-class services and products to help clients advance, accelerate and realize a broad array of marketing and strategic communications initiatives. From the development of insightful marketing and brand strategies, to brand building, to crafting creative content and original design, to producing integrated print and digital products, to executing on multimedia outreach campaigns—the best teams are assembled to deliver strategic solutions that meet the unique needs of clients and their projects.

For further information, contact Rania Odeh at rania@taag.ca or Melanie Williams at mwilliams@gordongroup.com, visit www.taag.ca or gordongroup.com, or contact us at 613-234-6006.