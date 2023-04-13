Inszone Insurance Services Expands Reach into the Chinese Market with Champions Insurance Group Acquisition

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of benefits, personal, and commercial lines insurance, announced the acquisition of Champions Insurance Group, an agency with a decade-long track record in the Houston community and a strong reputation for delivering personalized insurance services. Champions Insurance Group has earned recognition for its understanding of Chinese culture and family values, primarily catering to commercial clients in protecting their businesses, employees, and personal interests.

This strategic acquisition enables Inszone Insurance Services to strengthen its presence in the Texas insurance market and expand its reach within the Chinese community. The acquisition will provide Champions Insurance Group's clients with access to a broader range of insurance products and services.

Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services, warmly welcomes Champions Insurance Group to the Inszone family, emphasizing the expansion into the Chinese market. "We are thrilled to have the Champions Insurance Group team join our organization. Their dedication to exceptional customer service, deep understanding of the Chinese market, and extensive industry experience make them a truly unique and valuable addition to Inszone. As we continue to grow, we look forward to collaborating and leveraging their expertise to broaden our reach and provide their clients with an even wider array of insurance products and resources," said Walters.

Ball Lee, the previous owner of Champions Insurance Group, reflected on the decision to sell the agency he spent years building. "Handing it over to someone else was an extremely tough decision. The process is stressful and challenging, but my experience with Inszone has been outstanding thus far. I am highly satisfied with the outcome and confident that this is the right choice for both myself and the agency in the long run."

Champions Insurance Group clients can anticipate continued excellence from the Houston office, now operating under the Inszone Insurance Services brand. As Inszone Insurance Services continues to expand its locations and services across the United States, several new announcements are expected in the coming months.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 42 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Texas, and Illinois, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.

For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com.