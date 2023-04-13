Applied UV – PURONet UV Air and Surface Disinfection System to be Installed at Leading Medical School - University of Texas San Antonio

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a leading provider of proprietary, patented, scientific and clinically proven, surface and air pathogen elimination technologies (fixed, mobile and HVAC), LED lighting products and hotel furnishings used by clients globally, today announced it has renewed its agreement with mfPHD, LLC, for installation of its PURONet UV Disinfection Control System within their proprietary modular “Fortress” wall systems for Operating Rooms. The Company’s PURONet UV Disinfection Control System + PURO Protect System (Far UV-C 222) is scheduled to be installed in 16 operating rooms at the University of Texas, San Antonio hospital.

With years of research and development, the installation of the PURONet UV Disinfection Control System PURO Protect at University of Texas, San Antonio, further validates the clinically proven effectiveness in eliminating dangerous pathogens from hospital operating rooms where the highest quality of air and cleanliness of surfaces is paramount. Applied UV believes that this renewed agreement with mfPHD should help the Company achieve greater penetration of the first of its kind, PURONet UV Disinfection Control System throughout hospital systems in the U.S. mfPHD states that their modular wall systems are currently installed in 800 operating rooms across the country and that they have validated, that when the PURONet system is installed in conjunction with their Fortress Stainless Steel Wall systems, the disinfection effectiveness improves greatly. Hospitals currently utilizing the PURONet system include Massachusetts General Hospital, University of Chicago Medicine, Children’s Mercy - Kansas City, and now UT San Antonio.

“We are thrilled with both this renewed agreement and the installation of our PURONet UV Disinfection Control System at The University of Texas, San Antonio,” said Max Munn, CEO of Applied UV Inc. “In the U.S., billions are being invested in public health infrastructure for infection prevention at healthcare facilities such as hospitals, nursing homes, dialysis clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. With funding provided by the American Rescue Plan, investments in public health infrastructure are an effort in part to stem the spread of emerging infectious diseases like C. auris and other healthcare-associated infections that have surged over the past several years. It is of the upmost importance that hospitals keep their environments clean and safe from rapidly spreading infectious diseases, and first in kind PURONet and PURO Protect offers in our opinion, the most complete end to end solutions with continual indoor air monitoring capabilities addressing the real and growing threat from fungal, air and surface pathogens. Independent testing determined that Puro UV disinfecting fixtures are effective at killing the C. auris fungus, an emerging fungal pathogen that The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) has warned is rapidly spreading in hospitals and long-term care facilities. Renewing our agreement with mfPHD reaffirms a productive channel for reaching healthcare providers and increasing installations of our disinfection solutions.”

“Our team is extremely excited to extend and broaden our relationship with PURO and Applied UV. Our team is engaged with hundreds of facilities and construction teams around the country, and UV-C disinfection within their projects is a top priority,” said Jason Keith, Partner at mfPHD.

The Center for Disease Control states that 1 in 25 patients have at least one Hospital Associated Infection (“HAI”) annually and that 3 million serious infections and, approximately 100,000 deaths occur every year in long-term care facilities. Additionally, according to CDC, losses due to HAI’s have exceeded $28 billion, with losses due to absenteeism of $225 billion, and $25 billion in student/teacher absenteeism.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on LinkedIn

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc., provides proprietary surface and air pathogen elimination and disinfection technology focused on Improving Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), specialty LED lighting and luxury mirrors and commercial furnishings all of which serves clients globally in both the commercial and retail segments.

Our products address the needs in the healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, cannabis, education, and winery vertical markets. The Company has established strategic manufacturing partnerships and alliances with such Companies as, Canon Virginia Inc, Canon Financial Services Inc., Acuity Brands Lighting, Johnson Controls International, USHIO, Siemens, W.W. Grainger, and maintains a global network of 89 dealers and distributors in 52 countries, offering a complete suite of products through its two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. (“SteriLumen”) and Munn Works, LLC (“MunnWorks”). SteriLumen owns brands and markets a portfolio of clinically proven products utilizing advanced UVC Carbon, UVC LED’s, Far UV (222nm), Photo-catalytic oxidation (PCO) pathogen elimination and disinfection technology, branded Airocide™, Scientific Air™, Airoclean™ 420, Lumicide™, PUROHealth, and PURONet. SteriLumen’s proprietary platform suite of patented, surface and air pathogen elimination and disinfection technologies offers complete pathogen disinfection platform. Our product suite includes mobile, fixed and HVAC systems and software solutions interconnecting its entire portfolio suite into the IoT allowing customers to implement, manage and monitor IAQ measures recommended by the EPA across any enterprise. SteriLumen’s Lumicide™ platform applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) in several patented designs for infection control in healthcare.

LED Supply Co., is a full-service, wholesale distributor of LED lighting and controls used throughout facilities in North America.

MunnWorks manufactures and sells custom luxury and backlit mirrors, and conference room and living spaces furnishings.

Our global list of Fortune 100 end users including Kaiser Permanente, NY Health+Hospitals, MERCY Healthcare, Baptist Health South Florida, New York City Transit, Samsung, JB Hunt, Boston Red Sox’s Fenway Park, JetBlue Park, France’s Palace of Versailles, Whole Foods, Del Monte Foods, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Marriott, Hilton, Four Seasons and Hyatt, and more. For information on Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit https://www.applieduvinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.