Middleburg Communities Hires Experienced Finance Professional Brooks Honeycutt as Principal and Vice President of Capital Markets

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Middleburg Communities (“Middleburg”) today announced it has hired Brooks Honeycutt as Principal and Vice President of Capital Markets. Honeycutt, who joins Middleburg from Nuveen, where he was responsible for marketing the firm’s alternative investment strategies to financial intermediaries, possesses over 18 years of capital markets experience. He will report to Middleburg’s Chief Investment Officer Kory Geans, and will be based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

At Middleburg, Honeycutt will be responsible for overseeing capital markets activities and client relationships for the organization’s discretionary offerings (as well as direct investments related to private capital). He will also leverage the deep connections he has cultivated throughout his almost two decades in the industry to help expand the firm’s network of investment partners.

“Brooks is a highly accomplished capital markets professional, and we are thrilled to have him join us at Middleburg,” said Geans. “His strong reputation and financial expertise will help accelerate the growth of our capital markets activity and institutional platform. I look forward to working alongside Brooks as we seek to strengthen our footprint and relationships within the industry.”

Prior to joining Middleburg, Honeycutt served as Managing Director, Alternative Investments at Nuveen. His primary responsibilities included raising capital from various financial intermediaries including RIA’s, Multi-Family Offices and private banks. Honeycutt also held senior-level capital markets positions at prominent financial institutions iCapital Network, Invesco and Highland Capital Management, LP.

Honeycutt stated, “I’m thrilled to join a firm of such high standard in Middleburg and leverage my skillset to help the company continue to diversify and widen its capital base and relationships within the investment community. I am very impressed with the depth and quality of Middleburg’s leadership team and employees, and am excited to work with them to help advance the organization’s strategic objectives and drive added value for our investors.”

Honeycutt earned a Bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, and is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA).

About Middleburg Communities

Middleburg is a leading investment firm maximizing value through a fully integrated approach to the acquisition, development, construction and operations of high-quality attainable rental housing. Since 2004, Middleburg has acquired and developed more than 22,000 apartment units, executing over $3 billion in transactions. The Middleburg team shares a vision for greater value creation through community impact. The firm’s success is rooted in a genuine desire to serve its local communities in thoughtful and holistic ways. Middleburg embraces people, property, and partnerships to enhance the lives of others, contribute positively to its neighborhoods and maximize real returns for partners. For more information, please visit www.middleburgcommunities.com.