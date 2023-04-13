Alpha Price Revolutionizes Dealership Inventory Management with Advanced Algorithm Pricing, Merchandising Enhancements, and Remote Sales Manager Services

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--There’s a new tech company transforming the future of dealer operations. A bold claim but one that Andrew Pratt (Founder/CEO of Alpha Price) considered within the realm of possibilities when founding the company last year. “After COVID I noticed the market getting more competitive and sadly a lot of smaller stores do not have the innovation to compete. We give equal footing to dealerships looking to sell more cars at a better price.” Alpha Price brings solutions within a dealer’s existing systems to optimize their inventory management and sales processes for efficiency, productivity, and profitability.

Key features of the Alpha Price process include:

Advanced Algorithm Pricing: Alpha Price's proprietary algorithm analyzes market trends, competitor data, and historical sales information to manage dealership inventory at desired turn rates while achieving the highest possible sale price. Merchandising Improvements: The platform completes photo overlays and custom VIN descriptions optimized for dealership SEO and human readability enhancing online visibility. Remote Sales Manager Services: Alpha Price provides a remote sales manager service for dealerships in need of extra support. Sold in 50-hour packages, the remote sales manager's work is screen-recorded and sent to the GM, ensuring transparency and clients only paying for time worked.

“The most efficient way to increase the turn rate and hold gross begins with the price of the vehicle. By using advanced data analytics to predict market trends and being ahead of other dealers in the marketplace leverages a large regional advantage,” said Pratt. Alpha Price’s innovative processes are designed to take the risk out of depreciating inventory and empower dealerships with the support they need from reporting to pricing.

By streamlining inventory management, Alpha Price is rapidly becoming a trusted partner for dealerships seeking to optimize their operations and drive success.

To learn more and schedule a demo, visit www.alphaprice.com.

About Alpha Price

Alpha Price is a leading inventory management company designed specifically for automotive dealerships. The company is committed to providing the most advanced and effective tools to help dealerships maximize profitability, enhance customer experience, and streamline operations. With a focus on innovation, Alpha Price is revolutionizing the automotive industry through its cutting-edge technology and data-driven solutions.