CRL DRX Modular Door Rail System to Revolutionize Glass Door Installation

CRL launches its latest glass door innovation for the glass and glazing market – the CRL DRX Modular Door Rail System. This patented modular system deconstructs a standard door rail into components giving glass temperers and glazing contractors greater control over when, where, and how door rails are installed, adjusted, and updated.

CRL launches its latest glass door innovation for the glass and glazing market – the CRL DRX Modular Door Rail System. This patented modular system deconstructs a standard door rail into components giving glass temperers and glazing contractors greater control over when, where, and how door rails are installed, adjusted, and updated.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CRL, the leading full-service provider of architectural metals, glass fittings and professional-grade glazing supplies, has launched its latest glass door innovation for the glass and glazing market – the CRL DRX™ Modular Door Rail System. This patented modular system deconstructs a standard door rail into independent parts to give glass temperers and glazing contractors greater control over when, where, and how door rails are installed, adjusted, and updated.

Unlike standard door rails, the DRX system features independent Side Covers and End Caps that can be easily installed or replaced without having to remove the door from the pivot. The system also features 10-1/2” length Rail Bodies that can be moved along the glass to accommodate standard or custom door lengths. Because of this, they can be stocked to virtually eliminate lead times for installing custom glass doors.

With the DRX system, making adjustments to the glass door after it is installed in the pivot is easier than ever before. The improved CRL Kwik-Adjust™️ Pivot Alignment System allows +/- 2 degrees of door angle adjustment to precisely align it to the adjacent sidelite or door. Side-to-side 3/16” (5 mm) adjustments in either direction can also be made to the door while in the pivot.

The CRL DRX Modular Door Rail System has been rigorously tested to 500,000 cycles to ensure lasting durability. A proprietary Jaw-Lock mechanism built into the Rail Bodies delivers superior glass clamping strength, able to withstand a pull force test of up to 1,300 pounds.

“The DRX Door Rail System will dramatically change the way door rails are ordered, stocked, and installed,” said Mark Suehiro, Technical Director of Architectural Hardware at CRL. “Its modular approach will create tremendous value for our customers by streamlining operations and significantly reducing lead times. DRX is a next-generation door rail system that continues CRL’s tradition of innovation.”

DRX Side Covers and End Caps are available in 4” heights with square or tapered profiles. Finishes include Satin Anodized, Black Bronze Anodized, Gloss Black, Matte Black, Brushed and Polished Stainless Steel Cladding, and Satin and Polished Brass Cladding. The DRX Door Rail System accepts an assortment of hardware, such as tubular panic devices, deadbolt handles, and floor locks.

For more information on the CRL DRX™ Modular Door Rail System, please click CRL DRX Modular Door Rail System.

About CRL

CRL is the industry’s leading, full-service provider of architectural metals, glass fittings and professional-grade glazing supplies. The company leverages more than 50 years of experience and a track record of industry firsts to offer a one-stop shop with a breadth of innovative product choices, reliable service, and expert support from quote to completion. CRL focuses on expanding opportunities for all to turn bold architectural visions into real world experiences.