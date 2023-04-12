Urban Baby Beginnings, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation Celebrate Opening of Maternal Health Hub in Petersburg with Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin

PETERSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Urban Baby Beginnings, a Richmond-based nonprofit whose maternal health hubs provide one-stop access to a range of maternal health services, celebrated the opening of their latest hub in Petersburg yesterday, with support from an $825,000 grant over three years from the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation.

The grant supports Project ReByrth, an initiative that creates community-based centers where expectant and new mothers can receive perinatal and postpartum services in addition to early childhood support, workforce development, and access to needed baby supplies. On top of its funding for the new Petersburg hub, Anthem’s grant is helping to enhance existing centers in Richmond, Newport News, and Norfolk.

“ For 28 years, Urban Baby Beginnings has provided maternal health hubs that reduce adverse outcomes and isolation for families throughout prenatal, postpartum and early childhood periods,” said Stephanie Spencer, Executive Director, Urban Baby Beginnings. “ Thanks to funding from the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, this latest hub will provide a safe, welcoming, and supportive space for moms and families throughout Petersburg and surrounding communities.”

The grand opening featured a ribbon cutting with remarks from Governor Glenn Youngkin, an open house, Urban Baby Beginnings leadership, Anthem leadership, First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin, Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan (D-VA04), Secretary of Health and Human Services John Littel, Petersburg City leadership, and legislators from across the Commonwealth, as well as a variety of community partners.

“ The First Lady and I are proud to support the partnership between Urban Baby Beginnings and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation as they work to ensure safer, healthier pregnancies, childbirth, postnatal and newborn care for Virginia families,” said Governor Youngkin. “ Last month, I was honored to sign key legislation that helps support our expecting mothers and ensure they have the needed financial support to take that next step towards creating a family. Promoting quality maternal health care not only enhances the wellbeing of moms and babies, but also serves as a critical public health resource that bolsters entire families and communities throughout the Commonwealth,” said Governor Youngkin.

In communities served by Urban Baby Beginnings since 1994, hubs have helped to nearly eliminate the historic racial disparities of program participants when it comes to preterm births, maternal mortality, infant mortality, and breastfeeding at discharge.

“ Throughout my time in office, I have worked tirelessly to address disparities and systemic issues that contribute to poor maternal health outcomes for women, especially in communities of color,” said Congresswoman McClellan. “ As a Black mother who nearly died in childbirth, I am keenly aware of the challenges and increased risks women of color face when having a baby. I am proud to stand with Urban Baby Beginnings and Anthem as they work to narrow maternal health gaps in Virginia by improving access to quality maternal healthcare, regardless of race, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status.”

In 2018, Virginia ranked in the bottom half of states with a maternal death rate of 16.0 per 100,000 births, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More broadly, the United States ranked last among industrialized countries with a rate of 17.4 deaths per 100,000 births in 2018 per The Commonwealth Fund.

“ Anthem is focused on improving the whole health of communities across Virginia, and our Foundation’s grants to Urban Baby Beginnings are a key pillar to help us advance health equity, especially in maternal and child health, in Virginia,” said Jennie Reynolds, President of Anthem HealthKeepers Plus. “ Since beginning this grant with Urban Baby Beginnings back in 2022, we are thrilled to see early results with this latest hub opening. This partnership is emblematic of our ongoing commitment to address key social drivers of health and advance health equity so that every pregnant woman and child has an opportunity to be as healthy as possible.”

“ Anthem has served Virginia for nearly 90 years, and we currently provide access to affordable healthcare for more than 3 million employer-based, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare health plan members across the Commonwealth,” said Kurt Small, President, East Region, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. “ Fueled by our commitment to address health disparities, Anthem and our charitable foundation have made a $30M commitment toward grant programs that advance equity in maternal health across the country, including Urban Baby Beginnings here in Petersburg.”

Urban Baby Beginnings was among four Virginia-based grantees selected since 2022 by the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation to receive a total of $1.78 million over three years. Nationally, the Foundation has committed $90 million to organizations across the U.S. making positive impact and improvements in areas of maternal health, substance use disorder, and hunger over the next three years.

About Urban Baby Beginnings

Urban Baby Beginnings ® (UBB) is the leading non-profit providing community support services specifically for pregnant and parenting families in Virginia. UBB’s mission is to reduce adverse outcomes and isolation experienced by families during the prenatal, postpartum and early childhood years by increasing access to maternal health hubs which provide community support, workforce development, and advocacy for birthing and postpartum families. For over 28 years, UBB has provided an environment that respects the inherent dignity and strength of families and celebrates their successes. UBB believes that through collaboration and strong community-based support systems, families will thrive. UBB has numerous certifications and, in 2018, UBB joined Health Connect One and the Perinatal Task Force establishing a "safe spot" for families free of judgment; creating a place where moms, family members, and the community can connect and feel supported. Through this partnership, a workforce innovation program to train perinatal health workers and community doulas who graduated from the community cares program was created. To learn more about UBB, please visit: https://urbanbabybeginnings.org/.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation

The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is a philanthropic arm of the Elevance Health Foundation. The Foundation works to address health equity by focusing on improving the health of the socially vulnerable through strategic partnerships and programs in our communities with an emphasis on maternal child health; mental health; and food as medicine. Additionally, the Foundation also responds to disasters when our communities need us the most. The Foundation coordinates the company’s year-round Dollars for Dollars program which provides a 100 percent match of associates’ donations, as well as its Volunteer Time Off and Dollars for Doers community service programs. ®ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbol are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. To learn more about the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation and the Elevance Health Foundation, please visit www.elevancehealth.foundation and its blog at www.medium.com/elevancehealthfoundation.