Southwest Mississippi Community College Deploys YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Drive Inclusivity Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YuJa, Inc., a leader in ed-tech solutions, announces that Southwest Mississippi Community College has launched the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to help increase the accessibility of digital media and course content campuswide. YuJa Panorama integrates directly into Canvas, the institution’s learning management system.

YuJa Panorama is one product in YuJa’s suite of high-impact media solutions that help institutions deliver accessible, engaging video and media content to users. The accessibility solution enables content creators to pinpoint and correct accessibility issues as content is created and automatically generates accessible versions of all uploaded documents. YuJa Panorama also provides users with customized website accessibility profiles that can be applied to any webpage.

“Southwest Mississippi Community College is dedicated to providing accessible learning environments for all students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re committed to providing tools that make accessibility easy to implement and manage, and that drive inclusivity and promote learning. YuJa Panorama provides all the tools to help meet the institution’s accessibility needs.”

ABOUT SOUTHWEST MISSISSIPPI COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Located about one mile east of Summit, Mississippi, Southwest Mississippi Community College provides academic, technical, and continuing education, meeting the diverse needs of the population at a reasonable cost. SMCC promotes community services and promotes economic development through consultative and workforce training.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.