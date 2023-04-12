Brenmiller In Advanced Discussions to Collaborate With Leading Global Clean Energy Company to Decarbonize Heat and Energy Production Worldwide

ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brenmiller Energy Ltd. ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy” (Nasdaq: BNRG; TASE: BNRG), a global leader in thermal energy storage (TES), announced today it is in advanced discussions with a leading global clean energy company toward a strategic cooperation to build and accelerate electrification using renewable energies and Brenmiller’s TES system.

The partner identified Brenmiller’s TES system as a leading decarbonization technology. The two companies expect to join forces to accelerate TES deployments and provide a quick response to the global economy’s USD $1.7 - $3.6 trillion need for net-zero heat. Additionally, Brenmiller is expected to offer the partner an opportunity to become a strategic investor for a minority stake in the Company.

Brenmiller’s patented bGen™ technology enables industrial- and utility-scale decarbonization by absorbing electricity from renewables, using it to charge the storage system, and converting it into clean heat according to customers’ needs. Brenmiller’s TES technology bridges the gap between the time that renewable energy is produced and when demand peaks.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy delivers scalable thermal energy storage solutions and services that allow customers to cost-effectively decarbonize their operations. Its patented bGen thermal storage technology enables the use of renewable energy resources, as well as waste heat, to heat crushed rocks to very high temperatures. They can then store this heat for minutes, hours, or even days before using it for industrial and power generation processes. With bGen, organizations have a way to use electricity, biomass and waste heat to generate the clean steam, hot water and hot air they need to mold plastic, process food and beverages, produce paper, manufacture chemicals and pharmaceuticals or drive steam turbines without burning fossil fuels. For more information visit the company’s website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

